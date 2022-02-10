ADM girls basketball looks to finish season strong, boys take down Carlisle and Winterset

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls basketball team only has one game remaining in the regular season before playoffs start, and the Tigers are closing the season with senior night.

The Tigers already had one game this week, when they took on Winterset on Feb. 7 to begin the week. However after getting down 22-8 early in the first quarter, ADM fell to the Huskies 60-45.

Head coach Jacob Cleveland said the team struggled from the start, with Winterset senior Lauren Carter having a good night on Winterset’s senior night, scoring 22 points for the Huskies.

Cleveland said Carter had a really good first quarter, and after that it was a closer back and forth game, however ADM was left playing catch up.

“[Winterset] shot 43 percent and they made some shots that usually they don’t,” Cleveland said. “We were probably a little tentative too, some of our shots looked a little tight.”

He added that the Huskies’ strong shooting helped them grab the win, as it led them to a strong start in the first and led to a few scoring runs for Winterset as well.

ADM will now pivot to the last game of the regular season, where the Tigers will take on Carroll.

Cleveland said the Tigers will try to continue to be consistent on defense and in scoring.

It will also be senior night for ADM, and while Cleveland plans to give the seniors a little extra playing time, he hopes the lineup changes don’t cause many issues.

It being senior night, Cleveland thinks the seniors are realizing their basketball careers are winding down at ADM, but doesn’t think it will affect their game too much.

“I think they’ll have time to look back at it but I think as the game goes on they’ll be focused and ready to go,” Cleveland said.

With one regular season game left, the Tigers are getting ready for regionals. Cleveland added that the team needs to remain focused in practice, concentrate on defense and execute on offense.

“If we can do those things, we’ll be able to hang our head up high once the tournament starts,” Cleveland said. “We’re hoping that we play our best and we’ve prepped as the season has gone on.”

ADM ends its regular season against Carroll at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at ADM High School.

Boys basketball adds wins

The ADM boys basketball team added two more wins to its record to go for three in a row when the Tigers played Carlisle and Winterset.

The Tigers first ended last week with a win over Carlisle on Feb. 4, winning 64-41. ADM controlled from start to finish, holding a lead over the Wildcats the whole game.

Leading the Tigers in the win was sophomores Adam Bryte and Brevin Doll and senior Sam Hlas. Bryte led the team in points with 16 while also grabbing two rebounds.

Doll was next in line, putting up 14 points for the Tigers while also leading the team in rebounds with four. He was also everywhere on defense, leading ADM with nine steals. Doll also had one assist in the game.

Rounding out the three was Hlas, who added 12 points to the scoreboard on five of nine shooting. Hlas also led the team in assists with six and had one assist and a steal in the game as well.

The Tigers then took on Winterset on Feb. 7 and defeated the Huskies 76-61 to get to .500 on the season. ADM had the lead from the start, going up 17-11 in the first quarter and extending it to 38-28 at halftime.

Winterset made a push in the third quarter to make it 48-43 going into the fourth, however it wasn’t enough, as the Tigers outscored the Huskies 28-18 in the final quarter to take the win.

The Tigers will look to make it four in a row when they play Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at ADM High School.