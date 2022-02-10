Van Meter boys, girls basketball teams pick up victories

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After falling in a close game the previous week, the Van Meter boys basketball team got back on track with a win over Woodward Academy.

Van Meter ended its week playing Pella Christian on Feb. 5 and fell 53-49.

After going down 24-17 at halftime to the Eagles, the Bulldogs pulled ahead 39-35 at the end of the third quarter. They were unable to maintain the lead, however, in the final quarter, with Pella Christian outscoring Van Meter 18-10 in the fourth to clinch the win.

The Bulldogs got back on track Feb. 7 when they played Woodward Academy and won 79-29.

The Knights started out in the lead, going up 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, however a big second quarter wherein the Bulldogs outscored the Knights 25-4 saw Van Meter go up 35-17 at halftime.

Woodward Academy was unable to come back as Van Meter maintained the lead throughout the second half.

Leading the Bulldogs was seniors Casey Trudo, Clark Fiala and Hunter Hinde.

Trudo led the team in points, scoring 14 for Van Meter. He also was second on the team in assists with four and grabbed three rebounds in the win while also adding a steal and block to his stat line.

Right behind Trudo in points was Fiala, who put up 11 for the Bulldogs on five of seven shooting. Fiala brought down five boards, good for second most, and had two assists, two steals and a team-high three blocks.

Another player who had a strong game was Hinde, who was big on defense. Hinde led the team with 13 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, and also had a team-leading three blocks. Adding to that, he scored four points, had an assist and a steal in the game.

The Bulldogs will end the regular season playing Panorama at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 10 at Panorama High School.

Girls basketball gets big win

The Van Meter girls basketball are looking to close out the regular season strong, and with two big wins in a row, the Bulldogs are off to a good start.

The Bulldogs ended the week playing Woodward-Granger on Feb. 4, winning 72-40.

Van Meter had control the whole game, going up 34-23 at halftime and extending the lead to 51-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Leading the Bulldogs in the win was the trio of seniors Zoie Vaught and Shae Bernhardt and freshman Finley Netten.

Vaught led the team in all three categories, putting up 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to help get the win. She also added three steals to her stat line.

Bernhardt was right behind Vaught, adding 15 points for the Bulldogs. She went five of eight from the three-point line and also had a rebound in the game.

Rounding out the three was Netten, who had 12 points for Van Meter. Not only that, but Netten stuffed the stat sheet with three boards, three assists, three steals and a block.

Van Meter then built on that win when they took down Grand View Christian 56-35 on Feb. 7.

The Bulldogs will look to add to that win streak when they face Panorama at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 10 at Panorama High School.