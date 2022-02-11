Mustang girls claim conference crown, boys basketball momentum grows

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The only direction was up for Dallas Center-Grimes this week. (Note: Events covered Feb. 2-7)

Boys Basketball (13-4)

Coming off a shocking non-conference loss from the previous weekend, the Mustangs bounced back by sweeping the Pella schools to inch closer to the Little Hawkeye crown.

On Feb. 1, DCG took down Pella Christian (12-5) by a score of 55-25 and followed up Friday with a 61-57 win over Pella (12-6) to split the series after the Dutch previously won in Dallas Center in January. But it was as close at it comes, marking DCG’s third overtime game after previous wins in extra minutes over Norwalk and Carroll.

The deciding factor was ultimately Jacob Runyan who led the team with a season-high 23 points while making an incredible 4-of-7 three-pointers, trailed close behind by Jackson Jones going 4-of-8 from distance and 18 total points to account for nearly half the team’s total production from the perimeter alone.

The Mustangs took home the Little Hawkeye Conference crown with a win over Newton on Friday. Full individual stats were still pending at the time of writing.

Girls Basketball (16-3)

The wave of W’s continues for the Mustangs who extended their win streak to 12 games with wins over Pella (11-8), Norwalk (12-7) and Newton.

Tuesday’s 64-46 victory put the Mustangs firmly atop the league standings with a 12-1 record, a full game ahead of Indianola.

Friday's 64-29 win over Newton helped the Mustangs clinch the Little Hawkeye Conference title for the second year in a row. Full individual stats were still pending at the time of writing.

Wrestling

While the smaller class teams were competing in sectionals last weekend to determine district qualifiers, DCG’s boys sat in the wings. They first competed at regionals Wednesday before traveling to Johnston for Saturday’s district meet.