Dallas County wrestlers compete during state tournament's first day

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Day 1 of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is in the books. Here's a look at how the Dallas County-area wrestlers fared against the competition Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

ADM

Both of the Tigers repping ADM on Thursday morning found themselves at least one win.

Coming in as the Class 2A-132 pound nine-seed, Aiden Flora pinned West Delaware’s Blake Engel in 5 minutes 12 seconds to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals where he’ll meet with top-seed McKinley Robbins, the reigning state champ.

While Jacob Alexander isn’t in contention for a title after a first round loss in the 113 pound, he managed to take down Boyden Hull-Rock Valley’s Gabino Vargas in an 8-5 decision. His next opponent will be decided depending on the quarterfinal outcomes.

Dallas Center-Grimes

With three Mustangs in the ring, DCG still has two remaining but the path will have to run through the consolation bracket after all three lost their opening rounds.

Logan Gard (132) and Connor Pertzsch (182) both bounced back with wins to advance to Friday’s batch of matches. Gard won a decisive 9-7 bout against Pleasant Valley’s Holden Willett while Pertzsch had a dominant 10-0 major decision. That comes with at least some level of distinction considering it was against Robert Poyner of Waverly-Shell Rock. A complete juggernaut with 14 qualifiers, Waverly had a team record of 12-5 on Thursday, putting Pertzsch in a rare company with a win.

Rounding out the Mustangs’ day, Jacob Fistler (152) had his day cut short after an injury was called in the first period, leaving him unable to continue in the consolation round either.

Perry

In his third trip in four years to the Well, Cole Nelson’s journey as a Bluejay came to an end after two losses Thursday.

Up against four-seed Kellen Moore of Forest City, Nelson took an early 2-1 lead and held on to that margin until the third period where Moore managed to tie the score with an escape to send the opening round into overtime where he scored four unanswered points for the sudden victory.

That ended up dovetailing into a 6-2 loss the following round to Mount Vernon’s Jackson Jaspers.

Van Meter

The Bulldogs came in with two reps in Des Moines and will have one come back to the floor Friday for the Class 1A wrestleback.

After a 3-2 loss in the first round against West Hancock’s Kane Zuehl, Jackson Boese battled for nearly five minutes before getting the upper hand against Dillen Ammons of Pleasantville in a 160-pound WCAC rematch. His next opponent in the consolation bracket will be decided on Friday.

On the floor at 126, Garrett Cole lost both his battles via fall. He finished with an overall record of 16-16 this season.

Woodward-Granger

In arguably the most competitive bracket of the entire tournament — Class 2A-132 which features a state champ and four 2021 finalists — Peyton Nixon exited Thursday with two losses.

Up against Jonathan Burnette of Spirit Lake Park and his 37-3 record, Nixon fell in the first period. He was then met by Monticello’s Kale Hansen where he was defeated in a 7-3 decision.