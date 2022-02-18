ADM, DCG wrestlers compete during state tournament's second day

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Day 2 of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is in the books. Here's a look at how ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes wrestlers fared against the competition Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

ADM

Pitted against one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the entire state, Aiden Flora (132 pounds) was looking to put his name on the map against Greene County’s reigning state champ McKinley Robbins.

After the first period, Flora was on the right path with a 3-2 advantage but the champ was able to knot the score back up over the next two minutes before coming out on top with a three-point takedown for the 7-5 win. But that wouldn’t be the end of Flora’s story.

He bounced back with a 5-4 win over Knoxville’s Luke Spaur in the consolation bracket. The following match against Dominik Ridout of East Marshall, Flora fell in a 4-2 decision. Flora will next wrestle for seventh place on Saturday.The following match against Dominik Ridout of East Marshall, Flora fell in a 4-2 decision to bring him to Saturday’s seventh place matchup against Pocahontas’ Tyce Ruffridge.

Unfortunately, Jacob Alexander (113) also saw his season come to a close after a 13-4 major decision loss in the second round of the wrestleback to Union’s Brayden Bohnsack. That left Alexander with an overall record of 28-14 this season.

Dallas Center-Grimes

The Mustangs’ day ended with both remaining qualifiers falling in the second round of the Class 3A consolation matches Friday. But both were mere moments away from advancing forward.

Logan Gard (132 pounds) had his hands full in a Little Hawkeye dual with Norwalk’s Donovan Card. After Gard put up the first two points with a takedown a minute in, he still held a 4-2 advantage after the second period. But with a minute remaining, Card managed his own takedown to take the final advantage in a 5-4 decision. That brought Gard’s season to a close with a 19-8 overall record.

Connor Pertzsch 9182) also lost by a single point, a 2-1 decision against Waukee’s Blake Hauck. A low-scoring affair, Pertzsch was able to escape once in the third period but was left without time to send it into overtime. His season wrapped at 28-14 overall.