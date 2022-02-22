ADM boys basketball wraps up season, girls basketball moves on to regional final

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys basketball team saw its season come to an end after the Tigers fell to Nevada in the first round of the postseason.

The Tigers played the Cubs on Feb. 21 and lost 82-68 to close out their season.

Head coach Trevor Mickelson said the team played really hard, but Nevada is a good team and made a few more plays than ADM.

“Their shot making was the difference,” Mickelson said. “They had guys really step up that we knew were good shooters and we just needed a couple shots to not fall to give us a chance in the second half.”

ADM ends its season with a 9-13 overall record and 7-8 in the conference.

With a relatively young team with only two seniors, Mickelson said the team went through lots of ups and downs over the course of the year, however he was proud of how the Tigers always competed.

“We had a couple really great wins early in the season,” Mickelson said. “We had one over a top 10 team late in the season, we had one over a top 10 team and we’re at 9-9 and then just weren’t able to finish really the way that we wanted to.”

He said overall it was a great year, with the guys never putting their heads down or giving up.

Speaking of a younger team, Mickelson noticed how the players’ confidence grew as the season progressed, something he said was one of the biggest improvements in the team this year.

Since most of the players will return for next season, Mickelson has more goals set for next year. He is hoping for a good offseason where he will continue to see improvement among the players, among other things.

“We want to compete in our conference, we think we have the components to be one of those top tier teams in the Raccoon River, so that’s obviously one of our goals,” Mickelson said. “But we want to see improvement, we’re excited for the summer to see what one or two guys or hopefully even a few more can make that big jump from this year to next year and bring new elements to our team.”

As for seniors Sam Hlas and Matt Dufoe, Mickelson said they are genuine guys that everyone loves to be around, and he will miss the leadership they brought, especially in his first season of coaching the Tigers.

“I couldn’t have asked in my first year to have two better guys that had been in the program kind of help show me the ropes of what ADM was all about,” Mickelson said. “So I’m just going to miss them being on the team and being around all these other younger guys and kind of showing them the way.”

Girls basketball moves on

The ADM girls basketball team won big when the Tigers played against Perry in the regional semifinals Feb. 19.

The Tigers defeated the Jayettes 66-24 to move on to the regional championships.

Leading ADM in the win was senior Olivia Tollari, junior Nicole Storck and sophomore Cameran Smith.

Tollari led the team with 17 points on eight of 10 shooting and also led in steals, grabbing seven in the win. She finished her day with a rebound and four assists as well.

Nicole Storck followed Tollari in the points department, putting up 14 for the Tigers. She also had four rebounds, one assist, four steals and the team’s lone block on the day.

Rounding out the three was Smith, who tacked on 10 points to the score for ADM on five of seven shooting. Smith also had one rebound, a team-high four assists and three steals.

Freshman Kelli Storck also had a good day, scoring 10 for the Tigers and leading the team in rebounds. She brought down five boards, including four offensive rebounds, to lead the team, and also had an assist and a steal in the game.

The Tigers will compete in the regional championship for a shot to go to state against Dallas Center-Grimes at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.