DCG girls basketball returns to state, boys eye big matchup

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Along with getting three Mustangs into the state wrestling tournament, this was another banner week for the Mustangs, with hopes of more to come before sights turn toward the spring season.

Girls Basketball (20-3)

Within the first few minutes, it was clear that DCG would be reserving seats for the state tournament again.

After the first quarter, the Mustangs were already up 14-3. That lead only grew, beating ADM (11-13) by a score of 56-34 in Tuesday’s regional championship. That extends their win streak to 14 games.

This marks the fifth tournament appearance for Dallas Center and is the first time in school history of back-to-back trips. Their next opponent is yet to be determined, as multiple Class 4A games were postponed due to school closings on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball (17-5)

Cruising to an 81-43 win in the first round of the Class 4A regionals against Saydel (10-12) on Monday, DCG is still alive and well this season.

If the Mustangs can win Thursday night against Nevada (17-5), they’ll be one step away from returning to the state tournament for the second straight year. Not only would it mark second year in a row that both Mustangs team would play in the Wells Fargo Arena, it’d be the first time in program history the boys made back-to-back appearances.

As for the next step against Nevada, the Cubs are one of the toughest opponents that DCG could encounter. Nevada comes in with a 17.1 point scoring differential compared to DCG’s strong 13.6 point margin. That’s primarily been dictated by ball control for the Cubs who average 35.9 rebounds per game, among the best marks in all of Iowa thanks to Carson Rhodes who comes down with double-digit boards more often than not.

But those second chance opportunities aren’t always fully utilized. The Cubs turn the ball over at a high rate of 12 turnovers per game. And when it comes down to free throws, DCG’s 65 percent shooting provides a strong edge over Nevada’s 55 percent rate.