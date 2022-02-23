Van Meter girls basketball team wraps up season, boys basketball advances

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls basketball team closed out its season with a close loss to Earlham on Feb. 15.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs, where Earlham defeated Van Meter 40-37 to dash the Bulldogs’ hopes of moving on.

Head coach Jay Olson said the game was different than the first two times the two played each other, since the previous times Van Meter was able to jump out to a big lead. This time, however, it all came down to the end.

“We missed a lot of free throws throughout the game too so it wasn’t just one possession or one shot,” Olson said. “We kind of put ourselves in that situation where it could have been maybe a little bit different, a little more stretched out.”

With the conclusion of the season, Van Meter ended the season with a 11-10 and 9-5 conference record.

The Bulldogs had a good mix of experience on their roster, and Olson said with the new group of girls, Van Meter had to figure out the best lineup that worked.

“Although our record didn’t show it I think as a group we really got a lot better and had chances,” Olson said. “We still accomplished a lot even though our record doesn’t say that.”

Looking back on the season, Olson said he is most proud of how the team consistently showed up to practice to get better and improve. He said he never had to question whether they were willing to work and the girls always brought the energy, which he said made it much more enjoyable for him.

Aside from the practices, Olson said he most enjoyed all the time the team got to spend together, such as with the team meals and bus rides.

“We took them to an Iowa State basketball game, girls game, that was fun,” Olson said. “All the time you get to spend with them.”

Olson added that those are the things players remember years later rather than the wins and losses in a season, so he hopes the players enjoyed it as much as he and the other coaches did.

Van Meter will lose five seniors next season, and Olson said they will have to figure out what the Bulldogs will do with all those minutes both offensively and defensively.

Olson also attributed the consistency in practice to the seniors, and said the Bulldogs will have to find some new leaders to fill those shoes and focus the team in practice.

“The consistent, good attitudes that we saw, I mean they’re a fun group of girls to have, they’re serious but then also we can joke around with them and just kinda lighten the mood a little bit,” Olson said. “It’s just a really fun group that we’ll definitely miss.”

Boys basketball advances

The Van Meter boys basketball team played Interstate 35 in the second round of the playoffs on Feb. 17. The Bulldogs defeated the Roadrunners 77-18 to advance in the postseason.

Van Meter’s defense was stifling in the game, as the Bulldogs had six blocks and 14 steals in the game to hold Interstate 35 to just 18 points.

Leading the Bulldogs in the game was seniors Casey Trudo and Hunter Hinde and junior Gus Rosener. Trudo led the team in points, putting up 11 points for Van Meter on four for four shooting. Trudo also had one rebound, one assist and one steal in the game to round out his stat line.

Leading the team in rebounds was Hinde, who brought in a high of 14 boards, including nine offensive rebounds. Hinde also had six points and one assist to end his day.

Following Trudo in points was Rosener, who put up 10 for the Bulldogs on four of five shooting.

Senior Chris Schreck also had a strong game for Van Meter, as he had nine points for Van Meter. Schreck also led in steals, grabbing four, and had two rebounds and two assists as well.

Senior Clark Fiala, meanwhile, led the block party with a team-leading four blocks. Fiala also had six points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in the game.

After taking down Panorama 84-52 on Feb. 22, the Bulldogs will face Red Oak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at ACGC High School for a chance to advance to state.