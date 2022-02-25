ADM names Kaitlyn Reams as new head cheer coach

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

ADM recently announced that Kaitlyn Reams has accepted the position of head cheerleading coach at ADM pending approval at the March ADM School Board meeting.

Reams is an ADM Alumni and cheered all four years in high school while also becoming the first cheerleader in ADM history to make All-State. She went on to cheer at the collegiate level at the University of Northern Iowa on the coed and national squad. Reams returned to her hometown at ADM and coached for four years while coaching the team to third place which hasn’t been done in over 20 years at ADM. Some of her cheerleaders have become All-State members, All American members and have even gone on to cheer collegiately. Reams is excited to be back coaching at ADM and making the program into the most elite program in the state.

“I am so honored to be back and very excited to be able to have this opportunity in coaching ADM Cheerleading. I can’t wait to make relationships with my athletes and watch them grow into the best person and cheerleader they can be," Reams said. "This program has always been extremely important to me ever since I was in high school so I am on cloud nine that I get to coach again. I look forward to the growth of the cheerleading program and it becoming everything I have dreamed it could be and more. Go Tigers!”

Kaitlyn and her husband Alex have two kids, Charlee, 3, and Bodie, 1, and reside in Adel. Reams is a Program Coordinator at Advantages In Life, based in Waukee, where she manages the company that provides care to people with intellectual and mental disabilities.

“We are so excited to have Kaitlyn join the team at ADM as our head cheer coach,” said ADM Activities Director Rod Wiebers. “Kaitlyn has a strong passion for cheerleading and making the ADM Cheer program one of the best in the state. Coach Reams has a detailed plan and vision for growing the ADM cheer program. She will develop great relationships with our student-athletes along with providing opportunities for them to succeed in cheer. She has demonstrated the ability to grow a cheer program into an elite program, and we look forward to that occurring again here at ADM. ”