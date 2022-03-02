ADM girls basketball wraps up season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls basketball team saw its season draw to a close after the Tigers fell to Dallas Center-Grimes in the regional championships.

The two teams faced off Feb. 22 and the Mustangs defeated ADM 56-34.

Head coach Jacob Cleveland said the Tigers knew the Mustangs were talented and that ADM played well defensively, however DCG started hitting threes in the second half to pull away.

“They had like 10 [three-pointers] and we had like one or two so it was a big discrepancy,” Cleveland said. “They hit some shots and we just struggled offensively because they do that to you.”

With the season done, ADM finishes a game shy of the state tournament in the regional championship with an 11-13 record.

Cleveland said the Tigers played a lot of quality teams over the course of the season and continued to improve, namely in ball handling and turnovers.

The previous season, the Tigers had 19 or 20 turnovers a game and while Cleveland said their goal this year was to get under 15 turnovers, they were close and ended up hovering around 16.

“This is a totally different team, a lot more confident in bringing the ball up, passes and whatnot,” Cleveland said.

He added that going forward, he wants the team to continue working on shooting three-pointers and be more consistent with those, which he said ADM will work on in the offseason.

Although the season has come to an end, Cleveland said he is proud of how hard this team has worked all season long.

“Our girls have bought into our expectations and we’re going to hopefully continue to get better,” Cleveland said. “And those are the games [like the DCG game] we want to play in and hopefully we can make a deeper run next year, get to state.”

Speaking of next year, ADM will be losing six seniors, however the Tigers have some underclassmen coming up who have improved as the season went on.

Cleveland said he’s had conversations with some of the girls about what their expectations are for next season and said they’ll have to put time in this offseason to continue to improve.

Though a lot of the girls are multisport athletes, he said the Tigers have set up a schedule to get in the gym and players also hold each other accountable to do so.

Cleveland said junior captain Nicole Storck will be one of the players to help lead the charge, but he also likes to have a girl in each grade take the lead to get her teammates in the gym.

“I actually try to get a girl from each grade to kinda take ownership of a group,” Cleveland said.

He added that ADM has a good eighth grade group who will need to start getting ready for high school ball as well.