DCG boys basketball advances to state, girls move on to state semifinals

The Mustangs boys basketball team is headed to a second consecutive state tournament, marking the first time making back-to-back tournaments in program history, and the seventh appearance overall. That makes it two years in a row both the girls and boys teams have graced the state’s largest stage, and the girls are already making a push to go deeper.

Girls Basketball

The postseason has been no trouble for DCG. In fact, the difficulty seems to be getting easier.

The regional semifinals were not a challenge, winning 53-20. Then the state qualifier was a 56-34 breeze and Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Benton (19-6) was just as simple, as DCG ran away with a 64-38 win to emphatically defend the honor as the top overall seed in Class 4A.

That will bring Cedar Rapids Xavier (18-6) next up on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the semifinals. The Saints are coming off a 62-55 win over Central DeWitt and have won their last seven games. DCG’s primary focus will likely land on freshman phenom Libby Fandel who leads the team with 13 points per game and is one of the most effective three-point shooters around, hitting on 44 percent of her attempts, looking like a strong matchup against Emma Miner.

Xavier also boasts a strong presence down low with three players averaging more rebounds per game than DCG’s top rebounder. But that has hardly stopped teams from scoring on the Saints, as they allow over 44 points per game compared to Dallas Center’s stout 33 points per game average.

Boys Basketball

It’s a rematch for the Mustangs to start the state tournament on March 8 as they’ll spar with the Carroll Tigers (16-8) in the quarterfinals. These two previously met in January and the Mustangs won 53-50 in overtime.

Hoping to avoid going another five frames, DCG’s attention will likely turn toward the Tigers’ leading scorer Kaleb Booth. With over 20 points per game and ranked among the top 10 scorers in the class, Booth was held to a modest 12 points in the first showing, putting his supporting cast in position to make a bigger impact.

Carroll has been awfully volatile this season, though. The Tigers have won eight straight games, but have had two three-game losing streaks that have marred their season. They’re either on point or are struggling to find the basket. There’s been no in-between.