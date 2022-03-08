ADM names Trevor Irwin as new head volleyball coach

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Special to Dallas County News

ADM recently announced that Trevor Irwin has accepted the position of head volleyball coach at ADM pending approval at the March school board meeting.

Irwin currently teaches at DeSoto Intermediate School and served as an assistant volleyball coach in the ADM school district in the fall. Prior to arriving at ADM, Irwin served as the head volleyball coach at ACGC High School from 2018-20. During his time at ACGC, he was named the 2019 West Central Valley Conference Coach of the Year and led the ACGC team to multiple 20 win seasons in consecutive years. Irwin strives to make people better and to foster growth on and off of the court. He will mold a team to communicate, to lead, to be responsible and to hold themselves accountable. He wants his team to grow in the present and strive for the future.

“I’m excited and honored to be given the opportunity to coach this great group of girls," Irwin said. "I continue to learn about the coaching profession and am excited to dive into this role and continue pushing this team to be the best that they can be. I’m excited to hold these girls accountable to a high standard, and put them in the driver's seat of this program.”

Irwin graduated from Ridge View High School and went to Iowa State University to study elementary education. After graduating from college, he taught and coached at ACGC Schools. Irwin has been active as a volleyball coach including two years as an assistant coach and three years as a head coach. He has also led and coached multiple AAU programs. Irwin, and his wife Kaitlin, currently reside in Adel. He enjoys spending time outside, traveling and trying new things. He also competes in many different triathlon events throughout the summer.

“We’re excited to have Coach Irwin lead the ADM Volleyball Program,” said ADM Activities Director, Rod Wiebers. “Trevor has a recognizable passion for volleyball, but even more importantly, a hunger for making the student-athletes in volleyball be the best they can be. Trevor has constantly demonstrated the ability to develop high achieving teams and make the volleyball program a pillar of success under his leadership. Trevor has the ability to connect with students and develop a culture where our student-athletes can excel. He has proven to be successful as a head coach, and we look forward to his leadership at ADM.”