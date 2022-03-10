ADM wrestling wraps up season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The wrestling season has reached its end with the ending of the state wrestling tournament.

The ADM wrestling team finished its season well, with five wrestlers making it to districts and two moving onto the state tournament.

Head coach Chris Hatchitt said there were many points of success in the season, including the state qualifiers.

“We had two state qualifiers,” Hatchitt said. “One of them placing, the other winning a match at the state tournament.”

Hatchitt said he was proud of how junior Jacob Alexander, a previous state qualifier, won a match this year and made progress after going 0-2 at last year’s state tournament and said how hard sophomore Aiden Flora worked this season after being injured last season to get to state and place eighth after a medical forfeit in the seventh-place match.

Flora isn’t the only sophomore on the team, as the Tigers are a pretty young team with just five seniors and three being varsity contributors.

With the young team, Hatchitt said a lot of the young guys stepped up and competed on the varsity squad as injuries arose over the course of the season, bringing up opportunities for improvement.

“As the season went on, we saw a lot of growth in all of the wrestlers, our leaders as well as these younger underclassmen that stepped up for the challenge,” Hatchitt said. “And that’s always fun to see is…going into Christmas break and coming out afterwards is how did these guys accept the challenge, how did they come back after that break and how do they perform.”

Hatchitt added that a lot of the younger guys really stepped up, with two freshmen taking third at sectionals.

With so many young wrestlers on the team and experienced wrestlers looking to step up into leadership roles next season, ADM’s future is bright.

Hatchitt hopes that there will be more Tigers at state next year, with the same guys returning and more wrestlers joining.

“If you take care of the little things, the big things fall into place,” Hatchitt said. “So when each individual wrestler sets their goals for them to start accomplishing things, then the big picture for the team does well and falls into place too.”

He added that to be a sectional or district champion as a team, each wrestler has to have an action plan for their goals and accomplish them, and those team goals will fall into place.

Despite so many young guys on the team, the Tigers do graduate five seniors, including Nathan Tapken, one of the wrestlers who made it to districts.

Hatchitt said he’ll miss the seniors’ quiet leadership style and work ethic, saying how they’ll clock in and start working without argument.

“The seniors we have… they’re not really those types of guys that are very vocal, but man, they are hard workers,” Hatchitt said. “They lead by example in the room, they put the time in.”