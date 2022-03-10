Van Meter wrestling wraps up season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the state wrestling tournament comes the conclusion of the wrestling season for the Van Meter wrestling team.

The Bulldogs finished off their season strong, sending four to districts where two advanced on to compete at the state tournament.

Head coach Chas Funaro said it felt good to get both Jackson Boese and Garrett Cole into the state tournament and he said they were wrestling their best at the end of the season.

“Garrett Cole was a guy that we always thought could get into the state tournament all season long and I think that he started to believe it too as we got toward the end of the season,” Funaro said. “... Jackson Boese, he had a nice season, he led the team in match points, he led the team in wins and he set a new single-season school record for most takedowns in a season.”

He added that for the other two wrestlers that didn’t make it to state, they gave it everything they had, but the Bulldogs were just a little short.

Just like Boese and Cole improved as the season went on, the rest of the team also got better over the course of the season, however Funaro said improvement looks different for everyone.

“There’s some guys on the team that are just trying to get one win and then there’s some guys on the team that are trying to get 40 wins and a medal at the state tournament,” Funaro said. “So it’s a little different for everybody, but overall there’s no question that the team got better.”

He added that Van Meter is a young team, with six guys on the team getting varsity wins as freshmen.

Funaro said what’s exciting about that is how the wrestlers did get better and will also be back next year. Now that those younger wrestlers have the experience of a long wrestling season under their belts, Funaro has big goals for next season.

He said he thinks Van Meter will have a strong group next season with experience up and down the roster, and he expects the Bulldogs to come out and be competitive.

“I also think that based on how this season ended, a couple of guys found out that they’re good enough to be [at state], and a couple of guys found out that they need to do a little bit more to get to where they want to be,” Funaro said.

He added that the guys will be hungry next season, and if the team stays hungry and works hard the next couple of seasons, Van Meter will turn some heads.

Speaking of that, Funaro thinks future seniors Easton Padilla, Mason Drake and Jackson Boese will surprise some people next year with strong seasons. He also said some of the younger guys will start to make some noise as well.

Aside from the long season helping the wrestlers with experience, some of the guys had to overcome adversity as well, which will help in the long run.

A few wrestlers on the team dealt with injuries or illnesses during the season and worked to get back into competitive form, which is one of the things Funaro is most proud of.

“I’m most proud of these guys continuing to work and get themselves into positions where they can go out and be competitive,” Funaro said. “And I appreciate the coaching staff working with these guys to help them get to those positions.”