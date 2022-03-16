ADM girls track takes first, boys finish fifth in IATC Indoor Meet to kick off the season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls track and field team got the season going when the Tigers competed in two meets.

The Tigers competed in the Dickinson Relays on March 7 and the IATC Indoor Meet, which they won, on March 10 to kick off the season and saw favorable results at both.

Head coach Bart Mueller said he was pleased with how ADM started out the season, and while he knew some of the younger runners were good, there were question marks on how they would do in varsity competition.

“The fact that we did perform really well was really positive,” Mueller said. “We had the freshmen that we weren’t quite sure about did really well, the girl that came back from injury performed really well and we also even had some girls kinda step up in unexpected ways.”

Though the Tigers went into the IATC meet hoping to perform well, Mueller said they went beyond his expectations and won to generate some excitement early on in the season.

One of those runners to come back from injury is senior Hallie Henfling, who was named meet MVP at the IATC meet after placing first in the 60-meter and helping the 4x100 relay team to first and the sprint medley team to second.

After switching from soccer to track her junior year, Mueller said Henfling was beating one of the top runners at an outdoor meet before she got injured in the final leg of the race to sideline her most of the season.

Now back this season, Mueller said Henfling showed her ability at the IATC meet and has potential to run the 400 as well.

One runner who picked up right where she left off was junior Geneva Timmerman, who won the 3,000-meter run at the IATC meet with a school record time of 10:29.52.

Despite such a strong year last season, Mueller said she was dealing with a lower leg injury, so she couldn’t train fully and didn’t reach her full potential. Since she’s now fully healthy, Mueller said she’ll continue to keep getting faster and break more records.

“I think she’ll be able to run some good 800s for us too, so we’ll add that as the season goes on,” Mueller said. “And just a really good leader and that’s going to be some big points for us.”

After a strong start to the season, Mueller has seen what this team is capable of doing this year.

“We have actually pretty good depth too,” Mueller said. “There’s some pretty strong girls that we can move around to different spots now too and fill all those events.”

He added that ADM is a pretty solid team across the board and has aspirations of winning the conference meet while also placing high at the district and state meets.

Though Mueller said the Tigers need to keep working and stay healthy, because other teams are going to improve.

While ADM has lots of depth, Mueller anticipates some breakout performances will come in the long jump event. He said sophomore Makayla Crannell does a great job leading off relays and she also PR’d in long jump last week while senior Olivia Tollari will look to have a strong senior season sprinting and in the long jump.

Mueller also mentioned freshman Jada Grove will be a strong 100 and 200 runner and said senior Kirsten Kilker has made ADM’s throwing stronger.

The girls will next compete at the Central College Indoor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Central College.

Boys track gets going

The ADM boys track and field season also got started with competitions at the Dickinson Relays on March 8 and the IATC Indoor on March 11.

At the Dickinson Relays, the Tigers’ top individual finisher was sophomore Brevin Doll, who placed seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.39 seconds. ADM also did well in the relays, with the 4x400 meter relay team placing fifth with a time of 3:39.53 and the 4x800 meter relay team finishing fifth with a time of 8:40.25.

The Tigers then competed in the IATC Indoor and placed fifth out of 21 teams, scoring 39 points as a team.

Doll led the team, scoring 12.50 points by placing fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.21 seconds and seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.93 seconds. He also placed sixth in the long jump, jumping 19-01.75 feet and helped the 4x100 relay team placed first with a time of 44.52 seconds, setting an indoor record.

Senior Clay Gustafson also had a good day, placing fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.43.

ADM’s 4x400 and distance medley relay teams also did well, with the 4x400 placing third with a time of 3:35.59 and the distance medley placing fourth with a time of 3:50.30.

The boys will next compete at the Central College Indoor at noon on Friday, March 18 at Central College.