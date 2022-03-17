DCG boys and girls track teams hustle at IATC Indoor Championships

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

This past week, Dallas Center-Grimes was in Ames for two days to help gauge how the season may turn out for the Mustangs.

Boys

The Mustangs peppered the leaderboard with top times across the entire day. Of 13 events ran, only two placements fell outside of the top eight, putting DCG in strong position to make a push to the state meet as the team progresses this season.

At the top of the team’s score, Carter Boley was crowned the shot put champ with a 50-foot-2 1/4 inch throw. That had a full six inches advantage over the runner-up, giving him a bit of cushion moving forward over Kahle Rattray of Carlisle.

Sticking with the field events, Anthony Glay made an impression with a 19-foot-2 1/4 foot long jump. There was still a moderate separation between him and the silver and gold jumps, but he was within a foot of North Polk’s duo, giving some motivation to keep building his distance to rise to the top of the conference.

On the track, Daniel Onwuramaka was seemingly everywhere, running in three events. After qualifying for the 60-meter dash finals, he took eighth place with 7.47 seconds and then kept his laces on for the 4x100 relay and distance medley. The sprint team comprised of him, Jimmy Seeman, Kaden Woody and Anthony Glay took seventh (46.33 seconds) while the distance team with Josh Hendricks, Woody and Ben Every clocked sixth (3:52.28).

However, the 4x800 relay team — Tate McDermott, AJ Angus, Owen Pries and Jack Every — made the biggest impression with an 8:19.41 finish for second place.

Girls

With a little more variance from the girls roster, the Mustangs still had a couple of banner performances.

In the 400 meter dash, freshman Alex Hofbauer came through for fourth place (1:03.46). Certainly an achievement, but she was edged out by a second by Pella’s Jacie Trine, making for a potentially exciting rivalry in the conference if they can both stay at the top of the leaderboard once more schools start competing.

For those with bigger lung capacity, Dakota Newcomb had the fourth-best time in the 3000-meter run (11:34.56) to top the conference charts. Tess Meggison brought home sixth place (5:23.46) in the 1500 meter run, needing to gain almost a half-minute to catch up to the conference early in the season.

Rounding out the team’s individual scoring events, Kileigh Lachacz threw 33-foot-7 1/2 to take eighth place, once again making her the preemptive favorite in the Little Hawkeye to keep collecting points for DCG.