Van Meter track and field prepares for new season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

As the winter sports tournaments come to an end, the spring sports season starts to begin.

The track and field season is the first to begin practice, and although the Van Meter track and field teams haven’t competed in a meet yet this season, the Bulldogs have been putting time in at practice.

Head coach Rick Roberts said he is pretty pleased with how practices have been going and where the Bulldogs are at to start the season.

“Obviously it’s early and we got a lot of conditioning to do, but the kids have been working hard and I appreciate their effort so far,” Roberts said.

As the girls brought a lot of runners back from last season, the Bulldogs have an experienced, veteran group on the girls team, so Roberts said they know what it’s all about and how much work is needed.

As for the boys, the team is a little younger and less experienced, so Roberts said Van Meter is working on more technique.

Both the Van Meter girls and boys track team had solid seasons last year, with the girls sending 11 events to state and winning the 4x800 meter relay at state while the boys qualified nine events for state.

To continue that success, Roberts said the Bulldogs are trying to get ready for the three meets that come at the end of the season: conference, state qualifying and state.

“Everything else up to that point is we’re just trying to get ready for those three meets, whether it’s a practice or a different meet,” Roberts said. “So we’ll do a lot of different things going into those meets and then we’ll try to be at our best when those three come around.”

Though the boys have a younger group than the girls, the goal remains the same for both teams, for the Bulldogs to perform their best when those three meets come around.

Roberts said he doesn’t know what that’ll look like at this point, but he said he likes the effort the teams are putting forward and feels good with where the Bulldogs are at.

With so many girls returning for Van Meter, the Bulldogs have plenty of leaders to help lead some of the less experienced girls.

Roberts said the biggest thing they are doing to lead is the effort and that the veterans know they need to put in the work in practice to get results.

Before the Bulldogs make it to those final three meets, they have to go up against a relatively tough schedule first.

“Our conference has traditionally been really, really good at track,” Roberts said. “We’ve had multiple state championship teams out of it, individual state champions, the depth of it is really good.”

He added that the Bulldogs want to compete and once conference and state qualifying time comes around, that’s their goal.

Van Meter track first competes at the Earlham Early Bird meet at 4:30 p.m. March 29 at Earlham High School.