ADM boys, girls track teams gear up for outdoor season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys track and field team has gotten its season well underway, with the Tigers competing in their third track meet of the season already during the Central College Indoor on March 18.

Head coach Jesse Hunt said the Central Indoor is always a good opportunity for athletes to get in their first performances of the year and that ADM is lucky to have so many indoor facilities around.

“Really a lot of early season solid performances and lots of improvement from last year to this year,” Hunt said. “A number of guys are returners.”

One of those returners who has improved over the years is senior Cooper Greenslade, who placed first in the 3,200 and second in the 800 at the meet.

Hunt said Greenslade is a prime example of an athlete who has put in the time and effort and made a lot of sacrifices to achieve the high goals one sets for themselves, with Greenslade dropping two minutes in three years off his 3,200 time.

The mid-distance and distance runners all did fairly well at the meet, however Hunt said ADM is a strong team across the board.

“We’ve got a special senior class who has really kind of built on hard work more than anything else and the effort and the attitude that they’ve had over the years has just really carried a lot of the younger guys,” Hunt said.

He added that the Tigers will be a strong team in many areas, but it’s just a matter of who will take on those leadership roles to strengthen the team.

While Hunt believes the Tigers will be successful this season, his main goal is making sure everyone on the team is striving to build a better team and that everyone feels valued. On top of that, he wants everyone to improve and be their best when it matters most and when the championship meets come around.

“In order to accomplish some of those big things, you really have to put in the day to day,” Hunt said. “So that’s our motto for this year, we have a motto that’s about ‘chase today’ and we want to be able to learn from yesterday, to really build on yesterday as much as possible.”

He added that the chase today motto means the team doesn’t want to just sit back and let the day happen but rather do what they can to get after it.

With the ADM Early Bird meet canceled on March 24, the Tigers will next be in action on Tuesday, March 29 in Earlham.

Girls track competes at Central College Indoor meet

The ADM girls track and field team also competed at the Central College Indoor on March 19.

The Tigers had a number of top five finishes, with senior Olivia Tollari being the top athlete for ADM.

Tollari placed third overall in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.25 seconds and finished second in the long jump, finishing with a jump of 17-04. She also helped the 4x200 meter relay place first with a time of 1:54.07.

The 4x200 relay team was also made up of freshmen Aniston Tollari and Madi James and junior Geneva Timmerman.

Aniston Tollari also participated in the long jump, finishing fourth with a jump of 15-11.

Also placing in the top five was sophomore Gracelyn Martens Sinn, who finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:44.08.

The 4x800 meter relay also finished well, placing third with a time of 10:40.70. The team was composed of Timmerman, Aniston Tollari, James and freshman Mackealin Sutton.

With the ADM Early Bird meet canceled on March 24, the Tigers will next compete on Tuesday, March 29 in Earlham.