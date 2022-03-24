DCG soccer eyes fourth straight state tournament bids

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes is on the cusp of one of the most dominant runs possible in high school sports, going to state tournaments in back-to-back sports seasons. And not just for one team, but for both girls and boys.

If both soccer teams can make it back to the tourney, it would extend each of their streaks to four seasons. That’s all the more of an accomplishment compounding the success on the hardwood where DCG has made back-to-back state basketball appearances. While the official count on getting to multiple state tournaments in those two sports is difficult to track, it’s undoubtedly a rare feat. The best part of the matter, it’s certainly within reach.

Boys

Three years ago, the Mustangs had one of their best senior classes pass through the halls. Overall, there were 11 members that would go on to graduate. While that provided a hurdle for the next group of Mustangs in 2021 — following the canceled 2020 season — missing such a large group of upperclassmen, there’s a new obstacle presented by the latest graduating class.

Just four seniors were on last year’s roster but they’re arguably as valuable as any other group before them. Both Eli Followwill and Jacob Adams are gone, two of the team’s top contributors on paper and as de facto leaders. Followwill was second on the team with 16 goals and 10 assists while Adams ranked fourth with 12 goals and third with eight assists.

That leaves leading scorer Kendall Bickford in a larger position to build on his 24 goals in his junior campaign. Not only did get to the net in droves, he did with elite efficiency at a 40 percent shot rate. A bigger window also opens for second-leading scorer Jacob Ewers who scored on 50 percent of his tries for 15 goals. They also have the team’s best passer at his side, Konnor May, who had 12 assists as a sophomore.

Girls

The girls team enters the seasons with a different look as well, but comes in a new form. While the boys team loses two of its most productive players, the Mustang girls lose eight players from last season including five that saw action in at least 20 games.

While that cuts into some of the team’s defensive schemes and overall construction, a lot of the team’s momentum returns. Front and center is the team’s trio of leading scorers: Avery Korsching (20 goals), Olivia Cyr (15) and Ella Forsyth (15).

Those three were all ranked in the top-five of the Little Hawkeye last season. Not only did they amass big numbers, their efficiency was incomparable to their peers. Of the 20 players in the conference that scored at least five goals, only four had a shooting percentage over 40 percent. Korsching, Cyr and Forsyth all shot above 50 percent.

There was also strong ball distribution that helped contribute to the spacing needed to make those shots. Freshman Kylie Knief led the team with eight assists while Forsyth and Korsching combined for 13 assists as well, leaving teams unable to defend the two at the same time.

Roster information provided by Varsity Bound