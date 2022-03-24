Van Meter boys soccer prepares for upcoming season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter boys soccer team is gearing up for the season, with one week of practice in the books and a scrimmage on the horizon.

Head coach Jonah Waldron said the first few practices have gone really well and the Bulldogs have been able to practice outside as well.

With the first season of Van Meter soccer in the books, Waldron is taking a few things from what he learned last year into this season. He said last year there were lots of positives and lots of focus on defense, which he added will continue this season.

“Just keeping the high energy that we got from last year,” Waldron said. “I think for a first-year program going nine and nine is great but I think we expect more from this season going forward.”

The Bulldogs also made it to the second round of the substate tournament, but Waldron hopes to build on that and go even further. He said going to the second round was good for Van Meter, but said the team looks back and wishes they went farther because they had the players to do so.

“We’re really pushing to the state tournament here this year and I think we’ve got the personnel to do that,” Waldron said. “A lot of people fighting for positions, which makes for good competition among the group.”

Although making it to state is the main goal for the team, Waldron said he wants to see the development of the Bulldogs go along with that.

Van Meter has 39 soccer players out for soccer this season, and a good portion of those players are freshmen. While Waldron said the seniors and returners have helped with the development of freshmen and keeping the energy up, he said the freshmen have also been helping.

“We have a very close-knit group, we’re trying to keep our team environment positive and not negative ever,” Waldron said. “... I think the seniors do a great job of leading these younger players and some of the starters but I also think it’s the opposite too for our group.”

He said a lot of freshmen are bringing in their experience and feel comfortable talking and communicating with the upperclassmen during plays, which he said is a good mix.

The Bulldogs’ first taste of competition will come from their scrimmage with Des Moines Hoover on March 25.

Waldron said that while Hoover is bringing its varsity, he’ll play his varsity and junior varsity so players can have a chance to get experience and understand all the defensive movements and shape.

Hoover is just the precursor to the rest of the opponents Van Meter has to face this season, with Waldron saying the schedule is tougher this season than last.

“Those first five games I think are very important for us going forward and growing,” Waldron said. “You’ve got the likes of Adel and East and Waverly Shell Rock that are 2A, so they’re a class above us, and I think that that’s when that defensive work really comes into play.”

He added that playing those teams is good for the Bulldogs as it gives them a higher level of competition and will help them in substate and state.

Van Meter will take on Des Moines Hoover in a scrimmage at 5 p.m. March 25 at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.