ADM girls soccer kicks off season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls soccer team kicked off its season, playing in its first game of the year on Monday, March 28.

The Tigers faced off with Norwalk in their season opener and fell 6-0.

Head coach Jeff Abbas said Norwalk is a talented and competitive team, which ADM knew going in, but it was good to see what the Tigers have while also figuring out different spots and positions.

“Our girls, in the face of adversity, they stepped up and they played to the best of their ability, they played strong,” Abbas said. “But again Norwalk, we gotta give them credit for the team that they have and the talent that they bring.”

Abbas added that the Tigers are doing a bit of rebuilding with only two returning seniors this season, however the team has a lot to look forward to.

Despite practices starting two weeks ago, ADM hasn’t gotten much outdoor practice in, as the first week of practice was over its spring break and the following week only two of the five days were outside.

The game, then, offered another opportunity for Abbas to learn more about his team.

He said the Tigers are trying girls in different positions to figure out who fits where while also finding their rhythm and building chemistry, which takes time.

“We are very encouraged by the effort and the ability that we see on the field,” Abbas said. “We have the potential to really work well together… we’re upbeat, we’re positive, we’re looking forward to improving and learning and getting better.”

That positive attitude will be an asset for this team, as Abbas said while it’s good to win, the team needs to be able to learn from losses as well, because that’s how a team gets better.

He also said the culture of the team is important, as having a positive, encouraging environment the team currently has will bring about wins.

The seniors on the team are a group that have done a great job in helping foster that positive environment, according to Abbas.

“They are encouragers, they’re all leaders,” Abbas said. “I don’t look to just one or two of the seniors, I look to all of the seniors as leaders. They all set good examples, they’re helping the younger players get familiar with the program and taking them under their wing, which is just a beautiful thing from a coaching standpoint, it’s like having an assistant coaching staff among the players.”

Not only do the upperclassmen help lead, but Abbas said the underclassmen have a positive attitude as well and the team is always looking on the bright side.

The Tigers will next face North Polk, the defending conference champions, and to prepare, Abbas said they are working on formations and possessing the ball.

With two tough teams right at the beginning of its schedule, Abbas said that’s how ADM wanted it, because the team doesn’t get stronger playing weaker opponents.

“I would say we have one of the tougher schedules in the state, and that is good, that is how you get better,” Abbas said. “You gotta challenge yourself and if you lose, you learn from it, you pick yourself up and you keep going.”

The Tigers take on North Polk at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at ADM High School.