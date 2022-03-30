Van Meter girls soccer opens season with a win over Central Iowa United

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls soccer team opened its season with a big win over Central Iowa United on March 28.

One season after going 13-6 and making it to the regional championship in their first year, the Bulldogs picked up right where they left off, defeating the Spartans 9-0.

Van Meter started out the game solid, scoring three goals, and only bolstered that lead in the second half, scoring six more goals to cap off a strong season opener.

Leading the Bulldogs in their win was sophomore Eden Moore, who scored seven goals in Van Meter’s victory on nine shots on goal.

Freshmen Katie Vaught and Gracie Garrison scored the other two goals for the Bulldogs, with Garrison also dishing out four assists. Junior Mary Kelly also had an assist in the game for a point.

While the Bulldogs’ offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense held strong too, with the Spartans only getting three shots on goal throughout the game.

Van Meter sophomore goalkeeper Regan Bernhardt stayed solid during the game as well, not allowing Central Iowa United to score any goals in the game.

The Bulldogs next take on Grand View Christian at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Grandview Christian High School.