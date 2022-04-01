ADM names Chris Rupe as new head boys wrestling coach

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

ADM recently announced that Chris Rupe has accepted the position of head boys wrestling coach at ADM.

Rupe is a familiar face to ADM wrestling and ADM activities. He has served as a teacher and coach at ADM since 2017. Rupe has led the ADM Strength and Conditioning program that serves all ADM students in grades 7-12 and has been an integral part of the success in all athletic programs. He has been an assistant wrestling coach at ADM and Waukee High, and at both programs has coached multiple state champions and qualifiers.

“We're so excited to have Coach Rupe lead the boys wrestling program at ADM. Coach Rupe brings a vision for ADM boys wrestling that will lead us into a goal of being a premiere wrestling program,” said ADM Activities Director, Rod Wiebers. “Coach Rupe has been a critical part of building success in our athletic programs through his development of the ADM strength and conditioning program, and his experiences and passion for the sport of wrestling will allow to do the same as the head wrestling coach. Coach Rupe develops great relationships and has a tremendous plan for developing ADM wrestlers as we transition to class 3A. We are so fortunate to have Coach Rupe lead our wrestling program.”

Rupe graduated from Saint Cloud State University in 2013 with a bachelors of arts in social studies education and again in 2015 earning a master of science in educational administration. During his time at SCSU he played football for the Huskies all five years and was a team captain his senior year. During grad school Rupe transitioned into coaching linebackers for SCSU. Following his graduate work he coached football at Bethany College in Kansas. In August of 2016, Rupe began teaching and coaching at Waukee High school in both football and wrestling. During his time at ADM and Waukee, Rupe has served as an assistant football, wrestling and track coach.

Chris and his wife Kelsey have two kids - Everett (5) and Eli (3) with another due in June. They have lived in Adel for the past 3 years. Both Ottumwa natives, Chris and Kelsey have made stops in Minnesota and Kansas during their educational and professional careers.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the ADM wrestling program. Myself and my family feel very blessed to be a part of all the great things the ADM community has to offer," Rupe said. "ADM possesses all the essential qualities and resources needed to build a successful program and I can’t wait to get started. I firmly believe that ADM can and will become a wrestling powerhouse built on the core values of toughness, self-discipline and perseverance.”