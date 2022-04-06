DCG girls soccer wins title rematch, multiple gold finishes for track

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Spring sports are nearly in full swing, with just the girls golf team awaiting their debut for the season. (Note: Events covered March 30 - April 4).

Boys Track

The Mustangs had a strong cast of teams come through Saturday for the home Mustang Classic, giving a good look at the competition both on a state level and within the conference.

Among eight teams, DCG placed fourth with 106 points. Places 1-6 were separated by 53 points, with Pella coming out on top with 140 points. Dowling Catholic (138) and Johnston (125) were next in line, with DCG putting up a fight with the two at-large contenders.

Of note, Ames (22) only mustered a seventh place finish. Indianola (8) came in last place, falling well-behind in the conference ranks as well.

On an individual level, no one stood out more than Aidan Ramsey, the only boys participant that took home two first-place finishes. He cruised to gold in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. At 4 minutes 26.87 seconds in the former, he had almost two seconds to spare. He was six seconds ahead of the pack in the two-mile, at 9:22.49.

Carter Boley proved to be in another tier of throwers. At 50-feet-9, he had nearly four feet of clearance in the shot put to take first prize and well on track for a state appearance.

Girls Track

Just like the boys team, the girls mostly hung around the middle of the pack at Saturday’s home meet. Out of seven teams, DCG placed fifth with 91 points. Prairie was the winner with 133.5 points, closely followed by Southeast Polk’s 123.

As for competition closer to home, conference mates Ankeny (107.5) and Pella (64.5) placed fourth and seventh, respectively. With a high number of state contenders on the track, DCG was largely shoved out of the standings, but the field events were certainly in the spotlight.

Thrower Kileigh Lachacz was DCG’s largest contributor, taking gold in the discus (134-1) and third in the shot put (36-6). She was nearly 20 feet ahead of second place in the former.

A pair of freshmen, Sophia Bauman and Jenna Morrison tied for third place in the high jump at 4-6. Meanwhile in the sandpit, Olivia Curtis’ 15-1 1/2 long jump placed fourth overall.

Girls Soccer (3-0)

DCG has rolled through to three straight wins after winning a pair at Saturday’s Urbandale Invite.

The Mustangs took down their hosts 2-0 off of goals from both Avery Korsching and Ella Forsyth, both assisting each other. Forsyth also assisted Korsching on the lone goal in a win over Waverly-Shell Rock to keep Dallas Center on top in the rematch of last year’s state title game.

Through three games, DCG has yet to surrender a single goal, as junior goalkeeper Maya Fritz has saved 13 shots.

Boys Soccer (1-0)

The Mustangs had an action-packed opening performance, taking down Ballard (0-1) by a score of 10-0.

That provided a wealth of practice for the entire team. Of eight Mustangs that took a shot on goal, half of them connected with the net. Ben Jackson led the way with three goals on four attempts, followed by Jacob Ewers (2-of-4), Tate McDermott (2-of-3), Kendall Bickford (2-of-6) and Jack Every (1-of-2). Bickford was also involved with four assists.

Boys Golf

Dallas Center-Grimes hit the links for the first time on Thursday where the team took second place out of seven school at Newton. Stonewalled out of the top three individual finishes by a trio of Gilbert players, DCG’s top two scores went to Blake Perrin and Jacob Runyan who tied for fifth with 80 strokes.