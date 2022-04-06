Van Meter girls golf gets new coach, boys track competes at Earlham

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls golf team kicked off its season off in a big way, both with a new head coach and a win at its first meet.

The Bulldogs competed at their first meet of the season April 4, winning the WCAC Conference meet over three other teams with a score of 223.

Though the course conditions weren’t what the team is used to by the end of the season and the girls didn’t feel like they were playing their best round, head coach Skylar Wolf said it gave him a good baseline of where everyone is at.

Not only that, but a first-place finish at the first meet of the season can help set the tone for the rest of the season.

“I think it was good, hopefully it can be kind of a good confidence booster,” Wolf said. “Obviously the girls that are returning… know who left and who graduated and they know that they have shoes to fill or expectations that they may have set for themselves or things like that.”

He added that he hopes the win shows the team that even though Van Meter’s top two golfers graduated, it can still be competitive.

Speaking of returners, the Bulldogs’ seniors finished in the top three at the meet, with Shae Bernhardt, Kaylie Golwitzer and Gabby Welberg placing first, second and third, respectively.

Wolf said the group of seniors are doing a nice job helping each other and the underclassmen by knowing what to do in practice and creating a tight-knit group.

“I’m extremely pleased to be working with the group of seniors that we have, that have a great, positive attitude,” Wolf said.

Not only are they helping lead the team on the green and in practice, but Wolf said they are helping make his transition easier as well, which he said isn’t always easy for a senior when a new coach comes in.

With Wolf’s first season as head coach underway, he is looking forward to getting to know the team and growing the game of golf.

The first season as a head coach can also bring challenges, which Wolf said comes in the form of being the new face people don’t know.

“They hear Coach Wolf or they see Coach Wolf on paper but they don’t truly know who that is,” Wolf said. “So the most difficult part is just getting out there and being seen and being known and being accessible and being willing to help and kind of putting a name to a face.”

The Bulldogs next compete in a triangular at 4 p.m. April 11 at Guthrie Center Golf Course.

Boys track competes at Earlham

The Van Meter boys track and field team opened its season by running at the Earlham Early Bird meet on March 29.

While no team scores were kept, the Bulldogs pulled in nice performances from the field events and in the relays.

Senior Casey Trudo finished first in the discus with a throw of 127-03 while junior Adyn Netten grabbed first in the high jump, jumping 6-02. Netten and Trudo also ran in the 400 meter hurdles, with Netten finishing third with a time of 59.53 seconds and Trudo finishing fourth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 59.96 seconds.

Also finishing strong for Van Meter was junior Carter Durflinger, who placed second in the long jump with a jump of 19-00.50 while sophomore Austin Baumhover finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.53 seconds.

The Bulldogs also hauled in a second-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay, a third place finish in the sprint medley relay and a third-place finish in the 4x200 meter relay as well.

Van Meter next hosts the Van Meter Invitational at 4:30 p.m. April 7 at Van Meter High School.