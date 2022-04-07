ADM boys soccer gets going, girls track competes at Early Bird

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys soccer team has gotten its season started with two games under its belt.

The Tigers played Perry on April 4 and fell 2-1.

Head coach Bill Shields said he didn’t think the team played as well as it could have and with a smaller squad, the Tigers didn’t have the physical presence to compete with Perry like they have been able to in the past.

Before falling to Perry, ADM opened the season with a 3-2 win over North Polk on April 1.

Despite a smaller squad, Shields said one of the things his team has done well so far is playing defense.

“I think last night we defended pretty well,” Shields said. “We did create lots of opportunities and we did not give them much in the way of opportunities to score.”

He added that he doesn’t feel bad about how the Tigers played but rather the outcome, and said the team is pretty young, with one junior starting with sophomores and freshmen.

Although the players were able to create opportunities for themselves, Shields said he’d like them to be able to finish those chances.

He said in both games, ADM probably had more possessions than its opponents but just wasn’t able to finish at the net.

With such a young team, Shields said some of those difficulties might be because players are still adjusting to playing at the high school level.

“I kind of expect that we’ll probably struggle a little bit here at the beginning of the season, mostly because of our lack of experience and you could say immaturity,” Shields said. “As the season goes on I expect that, it looks to me like the core of the group will figure it out and we’ll be OK.”

That core includes some of the returning players from last year’s state semifinal team.

Shields said there were a few freshmen from last year that played in all or most of the games last season, and those returners will be the key to this year’s squad as well, helping to continue last season’s success.

The Tigers next compete in the ADM Tournament, first playing Glenwood at 8 p.m. April 8 at ADM High School.

Girls track competes at Early Bird

The ADM girls track team continued its season by competing at the Earlham Early Bird meet on March 29.

The Tigers had a number of solid finishes, both individually and in the relays.

ADM did particularly well in the field events, starting with senior Olivia Tollari, who placed first in the long jump with a jump of 18-00.50. Her jump also broke a school record that was 49 years old.

Senior Kirsten Kilker and freshman London Warmuth also placed first in their field events, with Kilker taking over the throws and Warmuth grabbing first in high jump. Kilker placed first in discus with a throw of 103-07 and shot put with a throw of 33-06 while Warmuth jumped 5-00 in the high jump.

Other strong finishes for ADM were freshman Jada Grove, who placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.08 seconds, freshman Josi Dufoe in the 100-meter hurdles, who finished second with a time of 18.44 seconds and junior Geneva Timmerman, who grabbed second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:59.77.

The Tigers’ 4x200 meter relay team and 800 sprint medley relay team also both placed first while ADM’s 4x800 meter relay team and 1,600 distance medley relay team finished second.