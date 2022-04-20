ADM girls soccer wins close game, boys track runs at Indian Relays

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls soccer team won a tight game when the Tigers defeated Nevada 1-0 on April 18.

It was a cold and windy game, and head coach Jeff Abbas said the weather didn’t do either team any favors.

“It was more of a challenge for the girls that were on bench, to get them warmed up and get them ready to go when they were ready to sub in,” Abbas said. “But they all responded to the challenge.”

Aside from the weather, Abbas said Nevada is always a formidable opponent, especially on their own turf, and the Tigers knew going in it was going to be a battle.

Despite a tough opponent, Abbas said ADM’s defense is starting to gel and getting the hang of playing together.

He also attributed the win to senior captains Katie Cullen and Hallie Henfling, who he said stepped up to provide leadership.

Though it was a physical game, Abbas said his team didn't back down.

“They have grit, they don’t quit, they dig deep within themselves and they find a way,” Abbas said. “And that’s not something that you can coach, that is something that they have, and it’s beautiful when it comes out in situations like that last night.”

After the game with Nevada, ADM sits with a 3-3 record on the season, with games against the No. 1 and 2 teams in the state already checked off.

Abbas said facing the best in the state has allowed the Tigers to see where their strengths are and where they still need to develop some things.

“It’s a great thing to play really strong teams right up front,” Abbas said. “You get to find out immediately who you are.”

He added that that is how the team grows and gets stronger over time.

With more games coming up and the schedule not getting any easier, Abbas said he hopes to continue to improve upon the defense, as it sets the stage to build on offense. He also said he wants the team to improve on fundamentals, such as ball movement and possession, as well as score more goals.

The Tigers next take on Carroll at 7 p.m. April 22 at Carroll High School before competing in the ADM Tournament where they will see Van Meter and Bishop Heelan.

Boys track runs at Indian Relays

The ADM boys track and field team competed at the Indian Relays on April 15 with solid results.

The Tigers competed among a field of 17 teams and placed second overall, finishing with 80.50 overall points. Only Indianola finished above them, placing first with 95 team points.

Leading the way for the Tigers was senior Cooper Greenslade, who put up 16 points for ADM behind a first place finish and a third place finish. Greenslade placed first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:53.63 while placing third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:42.88.

Also contributing high points for ADM was sophomore Aiden Flora and senior Matt Dufoe. Flora scored 8.50 points off a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.76 seconds as well as relay wins while Dufoe placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.96 seconds to score seven points for the Tigers. Dufoe was also part of a couple relay teams.

Relays finishing well for ADM were the 1,600 distance medley in first, 4x100 in second, 4x400 in second, 4x800 in second, 440 shuttle hurdle in third and 800 sprint medley in third.

The Tigers next compete at the Wildcat Relays at 4:30 p.m. April 21 at West Central Valley High School.