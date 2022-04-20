DCG soccer continues ascension, girls golf gets first win

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

More windy and cold conditions kept games to a minimum this week for Dallas Center-Grimes. (Note: Events covered April 11-19)

Girls Soccer

The Mustangs have been untouched this season. With a 9-0 record, Dallas Center holds the best record in the whole state with only four other teams remaining undefeated with at least seven wins. Most recently, the team added three wins to their growing resume with three 5-0 wins over Grinnell, ADM and Indianola.

That marks eight games that Dallas Center has held their opponent without a point, making Treynor the only team to get into the Mustangs' net this season. Considering that DCG has also played the most games of any team in the state, it's even more impressive that the defense has allowed the fewest goals this year.

On the flip side, Avery Korsching ranks fifth in Class 2A with 16 goals. Kylie Knife also ranks fifth with seven assists.

Boys Soccer

While the Mustangs lost for the first time this season — a 1-0 loss to Waukee — they still rank among the best in the state with a 6-1 record. That is tied for fifth overall in the Class 2A standings, also holding the fifth best scoring margin at +4.1 goals per game.

In seven games this year, the Mustangs haven't allowed more than one goal in a single match. Four games have ended in a shutout. That's not only a credit to goalkeepers Austin Meggers and Zach Sigler who have a combined save rate of 88 percent, but the whole defense for allowing just 25 shots on goal.

That defensive performance has been absolutely necessary considering the team's low-scoring output. Over the last week, the team did have a couple of bursts with a 9-0 win over Grinnell and 4-0 over ADM; but they only won 2-1 against Waterloo West and 1-0 over Indianola for the slightest edges.

Girls Golf

After starting the year with a fourth place finish at a premier invitational, DCG stepped up again on Tuesday to win a conference triangular in Pella. The Mustangs walked away with a score of 194 compared to Norwalk (214) and Pella (229).

Kaylin Petrak had the team-low of 41 strokes, with Laura Klaessy close behind writing 45 on the scorecard. Kaylee Huinkler (53), Sydney Meints (55), and Chloe Traver (55) rounded out the team's top scores.