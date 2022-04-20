Van Meter girls soccer wins big, boys golf competes at Gilbert

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls soccer team took home a big win when the Bulldogs played Greene County on April 15, with the Bulldogs defeating the Rams 13-0.

While Van Meter has lots of new players trying to find their spot on the field, head coach Tim Jacobs said the team was able to score so much because of the talent the Bulldogs have.

He added that the team looks for ways to improve in any game and the Bulldogs have been coming together quickly and meshing well.

Van Meter is now 4-1 on the season, and including the game against Greene County, the Bulldogs have held three teams scoreless.

Jacobs said the defense has been a strength of the team because of its strong back line.

“We’re comfortable being able to attack knowing that they can kinda withstand any counterattacks or pressure that they’re going to face,” Jacobs said.

After finishing their first season in the regional championship last year, the Bulldogs are looking to build upon that by trying to get better each day and playing as a team.

Though Jacobs said there are no expectations of what is to come, after a strong start, the goal for Van Meter this season is to keep improving to make it to the state tournament.

“Hopefully we’re at our best once we get to the end of the season and regionals start so that we have as good a chance as anybody to keep playing games and keep winning,” Jacobs said.

The Bulldogs have a few returners from last season to help accomplish those goals as well.

Jacobs said the seniors have been solid leaders for the team, helping the younger players blend in with the rest of the team.

“They’ve certainly helped do that transition and bring the new players into the fold,” Jacobs said.

Van Meter will now prepare for Panorama, which Jacobs said it will do by working on whatever area the team needs to get better at. He added that it will be another game for the Bulldogs to be challenged.

The Bulldogs take on Panorama at 5 p.m. April 21 at Van Meter High School.

Boys golf competes at Gilbert

The Van Meter boys golf team competed at the Ames Country Club on April 15 at the Gilbert Varsity Meet.

The Bulldogs faced off against three other teams and placed third overall, finishing the nine-hole course with a team score of 175.

Gilbert placed first overall with a score of 149 while North Polk edged out Van Meter for second with a score of 172. South Hamilton finished in fourth with 188 points.

Leading Van Meter at the meet was junior Carter Durflinger, who placed eighth with a score of 41. Senior Dylan Sherlock followed behind Durflinger in ninth with a score of 42.

Sophomore John Braun and junior Drew Jones also placed in the top 15, finishing tied for 13th with a score of 46, while senior Chris Schreck and junior Hagan Miller rounded out the rest of the varsity lineup. Schreck finished 16th with a score of 48 while Miller shot a 49 to place 18th.