ADM girls track looks to Drake Relays, boys golf wins again

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls track and field team has had a solid week, placing first at the Newton Cardinal Invitational on April 21 and qualifying a few more events for the Drake Relays along the way.

Head coach Bart Mueller said the Cardinal Invitational was a beautiful night, bringing about the opportunity for girls to drop their times.

“The girls took advantage of it, we had season bests just across the board,” Mueller said. “I think just about all the relays were season bests, and then a lot of individual PRs, so it was just a good night all around.”

He added that the Tigers also had two school records at the meet, with senior Olivia Tollari breaking her school record in the long jump and the 4x200 relay team also setting a school record.

The 4x200 relay team is ranked second going into the Drake Relays after the meet, and is one of nine events for ADM that will be competing at the Relays.

Mueller said the nine events qualified might be the most ADM has ever qualified and said it is probably the most in the 10 years he has been at the school.

“It’s really exciting getting both jumps in, that’s kind of a bonus, and even two girls in the long jump is pretty cool,” Mueller said. “Thursday night we also qualified our 4x400, and that was kind of a bonus I would say, just getting that in too on top of the sprint relays.”

Mueller added that he knew the sprinters were in, but getting even more runners to run at Drake with the 4x400 is exciting and gets them ready for state as well.

He said what is exciting about this year is that ADM has the chance to place really high and earn some medals in some of its events too.

While some may be competing at Drake for the first time this year, the Tigers also have some runners returning, including Tollari, junior Geneva Timmerman and sophomore Makayla Crannell.

Mueller said when a competitor has been at Drake before, they are a little more relaxed and know how things work, so they are ready to help some of the first-timers with check in, getting set up and things like that.

“Geneva is always so positive anyways, but having her leadership there will be really helpful,” Mueller said. “I know Olivia and Makayla ran down there already prior to this year, so I think they’ll provide that calmness and ‘hey this is really cool but this is how you go down there and perform and accomplish some great things.’”

Since Drake will bring about some of the top competitors in the state, Mueller said it will give the Tigers a chance to see how they stack up against some of the other 3A runners.

He said sometimes at meets ADM’s relays end up running all alone after the second or third leg, and it makes a difference when girls are running right next to you, which will happen at Drake and state as well.

“How do we stack up against the other 3A schools in the relays and some of the open events, and that kinda helps us form where are we at,” Mueller said. “What are we going to do for our state qualifying lineup, so it gives us a lot of information besides the experience.”

He added that the team will also feel more comfortable when it returns to Drake for state.

Although everyone may not run at the relays, Mueller wanted to point out what a team effort it has been to qualify, mentioning junior Ella Grossman, who is an alternate for two of the relays.

Mueller said she filled in on nights when girls were out to help improve the relays and move them along.

“So even girls that are our support team, our alternates, have been huge too this season,” Mueller said. “They help set us up for the success we’ve gotten, so I really appreciate we have this team that contributes.”

The Drake Relays will begin April 28 at the Drake University Stadium.

Boys golf wins again

The ADM boys golf team picked up another win when the Tigers defeated Carroll on April 25.

ADM defeated Carroll by a score of 157-176 on the nine-hole course.

Leading the Tigers in the win was sophomore Easton Korell, who earned meet medalist with a score of 38. Senior Sam Hlas was the runner-up at the meet with a score of 39.

Also placing in the top five was sophomore Lincoln Banwart and freshman Carter Madison, who tied for third with a score of 40, and sophomore Finn Garton, who finished with a score of 41 to place fifth.

The Tigers will next compete in a triangular against Boone and Winterset at 4 p.m. April 28 at Cedar Pointe Golf Course.