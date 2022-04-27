DCG boys track makes school history, boys golf picks up win

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

In the time that the Mustangs were allowed amid the continued stress on every team's schedules, there was certainly a couple of all-time peaks that could grow even more in the coming week. (Note: Events covered April 19-24)

Boys Track

How does school history sound? That's exactly what Mustang fans will witness over the course of the three days at the Drake Relays where DCG will participate in a school record seven events.

On Thursday, Aidan Ramsey kicks things off in the 3200-meter run. As a foregone favorite in most every race he's been in this year, he'll have some extra competition to hopefully propel him behind his personal record of 9 minutes 22.49 seconds which ranks sixth among qualifiers. He'll make another four trips around the blue oval running solo in the 1600, where he is projected silver behind Iowa City's top distance runner by a fraction of a second after their latest runs on April 21.

If that wasn't enough, Ramsey will be joined by Tate McDermott, AJ Angus and Owen Pries in the 4x800 where they rank 11th in the state. In the 14th slot among qualifiers, Ramsey partners up with Ty Mikkelsen, AJ Angus and Daniel Onwuramaka in the 4x400. And lastly, Ramsey's legs put in one more trip with the 1600 medley along with Keaton Jackson, Gavin Todd and Onwuramaka as the No. 1 seed.

Lastly, Carter Boley makes an appearance as the team's other solo qualifier as the 19th qualifier in the shot put, marked at 52-foot-1 back in the first week of April.

Girls Track

The Mustangs' young roster looks like it will have to develop at least another season to return to the blue oval alongside the boys team with multiple qualifiers. Thrower Kileigh Lachacz is the team’s lone representative after meeting the discus Blue Standard of 128 feet with a throw of 134-foot-1 back in the first week of April. She’s ranked third overall with that distance. Her shot put throw of 39 feet ranks 19th overall and gives the star junior two qualifying marks.

For the rest of the team, that’s an aspirational mark for the young roster to make future trips to the blue oval considering six of the team's individual leading times and distances are from freshmen. Of the entire field of Drake qualifiers, only seven are ninth-graders (four of which are long distance runners, which is largely where inexperienced athletes can still excel.)

With that note, the Mustangs split up to go to the Urbandale invitation and Ankeny Centennial relays on April 21. They placed third of five at Urbandale, and fifth of eight at the relays, with a majority of the team's times falling behind previous marks that were set in the weeks prior to the recent surge of cancelations that may have disrupted rhythm. Elle Nelson was one of the exceptions as she ran a season-best of 28.16 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Boys Soccer

The Mustangs were knocked down a couple of pegs over the weekend after being handed not just their first loss of the season, but their second as well, all within the same day. Saturday at the tournament in Cedar Rapids, Dallas Center lost 5-0 to Pleasant Valley and 1-0 to Bettendorf.

There was a noticeable chasm in the first of those two, as the undefeated Spartans from Valley chalked up a four goal handicap in the first alone. Shooting 33 percent for the day, Valley was a true aggressor, scoring just one fewer goal than six shots that the Mustangs were even afforded to attempt.

DCG's offense made a bigger push against Bettendorf, getting off nine shot attempts compared to the Bulldogs' five shots but came up a goal short in the defensive showdown.

Boys Golf

On April 19, the Mustang boys had an elite showcase, taking first place among the six Little Hawkeye teams. They closed the day with a score of 331. But with Grinnell taking last place at 345, the is still some strong variability that could shakeup the conference standings.

Blake Perrin was the team's leader for the day, taking second overall with 78 strokes, just one behind first place. Adding their name to the leaderboard, Jonathan Howard and Jacob Runyan tied for ninth place with a score of 84, followed by Noah Moberg at 85. That made DCG the only school present that had more than two top-12 finishes.