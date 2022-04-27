Van Meter girls track prepares for Drake Relays, boys soccer picks up win

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls track and field team is gearing up for the Drake Relays, where the Bulldogs qualified in four events.

Before that, however, the Bulldogs competed at the Wildcat Relays on April 21, where the girls finished second overall and the boys finished first.

Head coach Rick Roberts said the kids gave a good effort, even though the weather wasn’t the best, and he was pleased with how the teams did.

“We’re just trying to get everything fine-tuned for conference and state qualifying,” Roberts said.

While much of the track team will be running at the Dave Tapps Invitational come April 28, a handful of the runners on the girls team will be competing at Drake, including junior Clare Kelly, who qualified for all four events Van Meter will be competing in.

Kelly will be running in the 3,000-meter run, 1,500-meter run, 800-meter run as well as the 4x400 relay, and Roberts said how much time and work she has put into training to earn the accomplishment of running at Drake.

“It’s just an accumulation of a lot of things,” Roberts said. “She’s put in a lot of time in the summer, she works really hard in practice and is a very talented young lady, as are all the other kids that are running down there too.”

Also running in the relay are senior Maya Herman, junior Mary Kelly and sophomore Eden Moore, and he said they have all been on high-placing relays at the state meet as well.

Aside from Herman, who was injured last time around, all runners will be making a return to Drake, and Roberts said with the return of fans this year, hopefully Drake will help prepare them for conference and state.

Although the Drake Relays bring about the opportunities to see who will be at the conference and state meets, Roberts said the Bulldogs remain focused on themselves.

“Obviously we want to do our best in those four events down there and then with conference being next Tuesday, that’ll be a short turnaround,” Roberts said. “So we’ll try to get ready for that.”

The Drake Relays will begin April 28 at the Drake University Stadium.

Boys soccer picks up win

The Van Meter boys soccer team won big when the Bulldogs took on Panorama on April 21.

The Bulldogs were able to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Underwood, blanking Panorama 10-0 in the game. The win became the team’s fifth in six games and Van Meter now goes to 5-5 on the season.

Van Meter got out to a solid start in the first half, scoring five goals in the half and then doubling that in the second.

Leading the Bulldogs in the game was senior Clark Fiala and junior Will Gordon, who both scored three goals in the game.

Also scoring for Van Meter were seniors Trevin Jensen and Ethan Weigel and sophomores Kaleb Myers and Jordan Skinner, who all put one in the back of the net.