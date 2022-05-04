ADM girls, boys track teams compete at Drake Relays, boys golf wins again

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls track and field team competed at the Drake Relays over the weekend.

The Tigers had a number of qualifiers for the Relays and had a few top finishers, with the 4x100 relay team placing first and the 4x200 relay team finishing second.

Head coach Bart Mueller said even getting in the top eight at Drake is a big deal, so to get first or second is a big event.

“We went from being maybe top-five to all of a sudden we’re one and two and then ending up on top at the end of the day in the 4x100 is a pretty incredible experience,” Mueller said.

Senior Olivia Tollari, who was part of the relays, also competed in the long jump and finished eighth.

Though Mueller said she was hoping to go higher, he said it was still a solid performance, with an off-day landing her in seventh at Drake being pretty good.

The Tigers will now take the momentum from Drake to prepare for conference, with Mueller saying the theme of conference is momentum and team.

“To win conference you need to have the entire team,” Mueller said. “You need to have every event scoring.”

He added that the strategy will change, saying ADM can score more points if he spreads girls out into different individual events rather than a top relay event.

Mueller said he thinks the Tigers have a good shot at repeating as champions and it will be fun to work to win together.

With the postseason drawing nearer, Mueller said how proud he was of the team he has this year, talking not only about how talented the Tigers are but also about the work ethic they have.

“They’ve shown up, they’ve done the work, a lot of girls have done stuff, offseason in the weight room, that’s paid off, they’ve been very dedicated,” Mueller said. “Also, the attitude has been good.”

He added that he has been proud of how the team has kept a positive attitude and encouraged each other throughout the season.

The Tigers compete in the conference meet at 4 p.m. May 5 at North Polk High School.

Boys track competes at Drake Relays

The ADM boys track and field team also competed at the Drake Relays on April 29-30.

The men’s 4x100 relay team of sophomores Aiden Flora, Brevin Doll and Tyler Gelhaar and junior Cade Morse placed 26th with a time of 43.95 seconds while the 4x400 relay team of Doll, Morse, freshman Brayden Rynearson and senior Caleb Crystal placed 17th with a time of 3:28.47.

The Tigers next compete in the conference meet at 4 p.m. May 5 at North Polk High School.

Boys golf wins again

The ADM boys golf team picked up another win when it faced off against Bondurant-Farrar on May 2. The Tigers defeated the Bluejays 150-173.

Leading ADM at the meet was sophomore Easton Korrell, who was the meet medalist with a score of 35. Freshman Grant Jansen was the runner-up with a score of 37.

Senior Sam Hlas and freshman Carter Madison rounded out the top three, both tying for third with a score of 39.

The Tigers then competed in the Trojan Invitational on May 3. Among a field of 13 teams, ADM placed first overall with a team score of 305.

Korrell was once again the meet medalist, this time scoring a 73 at the 18-hole meet. Jansen was also again runner-up, scoring a 74 at the meet.

The Tigers will look to continue this win streak when they compete at 4 p.m. May 5 at Perry Golf and Country Club.