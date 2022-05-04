DCG track competes at Drake Relays, soccer momentum continues to build, golf finds its rhythm

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Mustangs saw the best-of-the-best on the track this week, and also met with some top competition on the field and course this week to warm up heading into the final weeks of the spring season. (Note: Events covered April 29-May 3).

Drake Relays

One of the busiest high schools at the Drake Relays -- participating in 13 total events -- the Mustangs won two with long distance phenom Aidan Ramsey, landed second in the distance medley with him alongside Keaton Jackson, Gavin Todd and Daniel Onwuramaka by resetting their school record; and took another silver medal through thrower Kileigh Lachacz in the discus.

Girls Soccer

If you could call six straight wins with a scoring margin of 29-2 a slump since the Mustangs last scored more than six goals in a game, then Dallas Center was in slump. That was “finally” brought to an end Tuesday night when the Mustangs won 8-0 against Pella, their second-highest scoring game of the season.

Of note, coming in with a 7-5 record before the game, Pella hasn’t been a team that has been easily passed. They were more prone to win by five or more points than lose by that margin. Their worst loss before meeting the Mustangs was a 4-0 loss to a rock solid North Polk team two weeks ago. DCG multiplied that with ease, notching the team’s 13th win of the season, with no sign of getting that first loss.

Boys Soccer

After falling down twice at a tournament the previous week, the Mustangs bounced right back up with three straight wins over Winterset, Pella Christian and Pella. The latter on Monday was certainly a big boost considering the Dutch held a 12-1 record coming into the conference showdown in Dallas Center, with DCG coming through with a second half goal from Kendall Bickford to win 1-0.

Not only does that keep the Mustangs in first place in the Little Hawkeye standing with a game-lead over Norwalk, but also extends their win streak to six straight games over Pella.

Girls Golf

The Mustangs made a couple of steps in the right direction at their full round April 29 in Des Moines. While the team rank at seventh place wasn’t their peak this season, their new total of 380 was a new season-low by a whole 10 strokes and was a 24 stroke improvement from the day prior in Marshalltown.

Cutting the rounds in half for the next two outings, DCG won both their meets on Monday and Tuesday with nine-hole scores of 184 and 193 in Indianola and Grimes.

Boys Golf

Taking inventory of the season on Tuesday, DCG has settled into a groove after taking second place in the third Little Hawkeye meet of the year. This is the second time the Mustangs took silver among their full conference competition, taking a slight step back after winning the last meet.

DCG took in the full round at 333 strokes, falling behind Pella’s top-shelf day of 314 (the Dutch previously shot 335). Pella may have had four boys score an 81 or lower, all among the top five overall, but DCG’s consistency was nearly on par with six Mustangs taking up half of the top dozen scores. Jacob Runyan was the team leader after shooting an 81 for fourth place overall.