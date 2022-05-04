Van Meter boys golf prepares for postseason, girls track competes at Drake Relays

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter boys golf team competed in the North Polk Triangular on May 2, facing wind and rain at the meet.

Against Ballard and North Polk, the Bulldogs came in third, ending the day with a score of 184.

Head coach Addison Boughton said the weather made things hard and left kids struggling. The Bulldogs will now pivot to the conference meet, which Boughton said they are preparing for by just practicing and not worrying about the weather.

“Our kids have been competing hard,” Boughton said. “They’ve been working, been spending a lot of time at the driving range when we need to and out on the course, just practicing when they can.”

He added that he thinks the team is ready and in a good spot, and despite the loss in the triangular, they have good attitudes.

Boughton said the guys know the team has been gearing up for the postseason and the team has been excited for the conference meet, with Boughton saying they have a good chance to compete.

A good attitude starts from the top, and Boughton said the upperclassmen have been doing a good job at being leaders on the team.

He said seniors Chris Schreck and Dylan Sherlock have contributed a lot this year, with Sherlock being a strong leader for the team as he has been golfing for the Bulldogs all four years.

“Dylan has really been our vocal leader and our leader just by his play all year,” Boughton said.

Though Van Meter has not golfed at the course it will be competing at yet for conference, Boughton said he doesn’t view that as a disadvantage.

He said it’s the same course for everybody, with most of the team having played there at some point on their own.

Boughton added that the kids are just excited to get into the bigger meets and see where they can go, with sectionals coming up as well on May 11.

Girls track competes at Drake Relays

A few Van Meter girls track and field athletes competed at the Drake Relays over the weekend.

The girls had qualified for the Relays in four events, with junior Clare Kelly qualifying in all four events.

Kelly competed in the 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run as well as the 3,000-meter run at Drake and was also part of the 4x400 relay team.

Her highest finish at the meet came in the 800-meter run, where she captured second with a time of 2:12.11 and became the first female place winner from Van Meter at the Drake Relays. It also lowered her school record by six seconds.

Kelly also notched a personal best in the 3,000, running a 10:28.04 to finish 18th at the meet and she finished eighth in the 1,500 with a time of 4:47.21, breaking another one of her school records by .2 seconds.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Kelly, sophomore Eden Moore, junior Mary Kelly and senior Maya Herman placed eighth, finishing with a time of 4:09.79.