Around the County Events

Staff Report

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Bouton Community Center.

The Bouton Breakfast will return for its last spring breakfast on Saturday, May 7 at the Bouton Community Center. The menu includes all-you-can-eat sausage, ham, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. Adults are $8, children 5-12 are $5 and children under 5 are free. Future breakfasts will be held on Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Washington Township School Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Washington Township School.

A breakfast will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Washington Township School. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and hash browns. Proceeds will support restoration efforts.

Annual Plant Sale

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at City Maintenance Building, behind Casey's in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Park Board will host its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 7. The event will feature hanging baskets, porch pots, bedding plants, veggies and some new items, too. No need to pre-order, just come and shop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Maintenance Building behind Casey’s.

Safety Bike Rodeo

9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Adel City Hall Parking Lot, 301 S. 10th St.

Adel Rotary and Adel Police Department are teaming up to host the 3rd Annual Safety Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 7 for kids ages 5-12 to learn about safe bike-riding. The come-and-go event will feature free giveaways and a prize drawing for gift cards for bikes and helmets, gift cards for the Adel Family Fun Center and coupons for Casey’s pizzas, Billy’s Ice Cream Store cones and Subway subs. Need not be present to win.

Adel Community Blood Drive

1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Grace Lutheran Church-Fellowship Hall, 2390 Meadow Road, Adel.

The strength of the community blood supply is dependent on local donors, businesses, and organizations that donate and sponsor blood drives with LifeServe Blood Center. The local blood supply has dipped and all blood donors are needed. An Adel Community Blood Drive will be held from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at Grace Lutheran Church-Fellowship Hall. Schedule a blood donation appointment online or call 800.287.4903.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Atelier at 1109, Hotel Pattee.

Get ready for Atelier at 1109's Fiber Festival of Perry and explore the fiber art world from start to finish. Local vendors will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and more for sale at the Hotel Pattee. The Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild will also have quilts on display in the Spring Valley Ballroom. Stop by Soumas Court and learn about fiber collection and sheep shearing, along with processing wool and creating dyed roving and yarn. Swing into Atelier at 1109 for a Yarn Tasting Party and experience all of the new colorways from various yarn distributors. The festival will also feature a spinning and crafting circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their spinning wheel, drop spindle, WIP, or finished project to show off or work on. Classes and demonstrations will be available all day. Find more information on the Atelier at 1109 Facebook page.

Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa

10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Woodward Public Library.

The Woodward Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a presentation called Off the Map: Stories of Abandoned and Disappearing Towns Around Iowa by Rosa Snyder at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the library. Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the time of the height of a coal industry that just could not thrive while others supplemented the needs of the countless farmers, and still others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time, and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Snyder has researched more than 30 of these towns. At the program she will give stories of a few of these abandoned and disappearing towns around Iowa.

Adel Founders Day

1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Adel.

The city of Adel will celebrate 175 years in 2022. A Founders Day celebration will be held on Saturday, May 21. Attendees are asked to gather for a panoramic photo starting at 1 p.m. at 9th and Main Streets. The photo will be taken at 1:30 p.m., followed by cake and ice cream at the Racoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavilion along with a welcome by Mayor Jim Peters. Rebecca Hillmer will lead a historic walk of Adel starting at 2 p.m. from the Stage and Pavilion. An Adel Cemetery Tour will be hosted by Dave and Nanci Sande. Attendees are asked to meet at the front gate of the cemetery in Kinnick Feller Park. The cemetery tours will be available throughout the summer.

