ADM boys golf remains strong, girls golf competes at conference

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM boys golf team has had a strong season so far and it continued with a second-place finish at the conference meet on May 9.

The Tigers scored a 302 at the meet, a season low according to head coach Nolan Gitch, who was named the 2022 Raccoon River Conference Boys Golf Coach of the Year.

Gitch said it was fun to watch the Tigers play and it was good to see them get the season low at the meet.

Days before on May 7, ADM won the Larry Clark Kuemper Invitational with a score of 321, which Gitch said helped the team’s confidence for the conference meet.

“We’ve been on a roll and we’ve been playing good golf so just knowing that, kinda the motto is, ‘hey if we get four scores under 80,’” Gitch said. “So you don’t have to go out and do anything heroic to really score well.”

He added that the team just needed to play solid, consistent golf in order to come out on top most of the time, which Gitch said was helpful for ADM’s young guys to see they could compete with the good schools.

Although the Tigers are a pretty young team, with one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen on varsity, Gitch said they don’t get very nervous, just have high expectations for themselves.

With so many strong players on the team, Gitch said senior Sam Hlas is able to play his game without much pressure, which helps him be a strong leader as well.

“He really exudes a lot of confidence in his game and he’s really relaxed and low key, he’s not uptight or anything,” Gitch said. “He plays loose and for those younger guys to see him just kinda lead the way it’s good to watch Sam kinda perform and stay consistent out there.”

With another solid finish at the conference meet, the Tigers are going to take that momentum into the postseason, with Gitch saying it’s the same message as it was before.

“They know they just take it shot by shot, hole by hole and just move on after a bad score, you’re going to get to where you want to go just based on the fact that your good days are going to be really good and our average days are consistent enough to keep pushing you through,” Gitch said.

He said that mindset will keep the team from chasing birdies and keep stringing together pars to stay consistent.

The Tigers will look to continue their postseason run at sectionals at 10 a.m. May 11 at Ballard Golf and Country Club.

Girls golf competes at conference

The ADM girls golf team kicked off its postseason with the conference meet on May 9.

Against seven other teams, the Tigers placed third overall with a team score of 397. Grabbing first at the meet was Gilbert with a 368 while Winterset followed in second with a score of 393.

ADM had three golfers earn all-conference honors at the meet, with senior Emma Mellencamp, junior Kendal Book and senior Monica Thomas all earning all-conference titles. Thomas is now a two-time all-conference winner.

Mellencamp led the team at the meet, finishing the highest of the Tigers in fourth place with a score of 93. Book and Thomas both scored a 101 at the meet, with Book finishing a place above Thomas in eighth and while Thomas grabbed ninth.

Also placing well for the Tigers was sophomore Cecelia Gardiner, who shot a 102 at the meet.

The Tigers next take on Panorama at 4 p.m. May 12 at River Valley Golf Course.