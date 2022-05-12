Van Meter girls golf competes in triangular, girls track places first at Martensdale

Megan Teske, Correspondent

After a first-place finish at the conference meet last week on May 2, the Van Meter girls golf team has continued its season by competing in a triangular.

The Bulldogs faced off against Roland-Story and Nevada on May 9 and finished second with a score of 205. Roland-Story grabbed first with a score of 194 while Nevada placed third with a score of 212.

Leading the team at the meet was senior Shae Bernhardt, who finished in third with a score of 47 while her sister and sophomore Regan Bernhardt followed in fourth with a score of 48.

Rounding out the top five at the meet was sophomore Emma Bruins, who placed fifth with a score of 50. The final golfer to compete for Van Meter was sophomore Danielle Jones, who finished with a score of 60.

The Bulldogs will next compete at regionals, with the first round beginning May 13 at the Lakeview Country Club.

Boys soccer sees streak snapped

The Van Meter boys soccer team had its win streak come to an end when the Bulldogs played Carlisle on May 9.

The Bulldogs had won four games in a row after taking down Clarke on May 5, with Van Meter winning 2-1.

Van Meter then looked to build on the streak against Carlisle, however the Wildcats had other plans, downing the Bulldogs 4-1.

The Bulldogs will look to get back on track against Pella Christian at 6:15 p.m. May 13 at Van Meter High School.

Girls track and field places first at Martensdale

The Van Meter girls track and field team had a strong day when the Bulldogs competed at the Martensdale St. Mary’s Invitational on May 9.

Among a field of eight teams, Van Meter placed first, racking up 150 team points.

The Bulldogs had a number of first-place finishes at the meet and other top finishes as well.

Leading the team in points was senior Zoie Vaught and junior Molly Birks, who both scored 12.50 points for the Bulldogs. Vaught placed second in the long jump with a jump of 16-08 while Birks grabbed first in the high jump with a jump of 5-00. They were both also part of top-finishing relay teams.

Next for the Bulldogs was sophomores Brooklyn Fryar and Eden Moore, who brought in 12 points each. Fryar placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.57 and Moore took the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.24 seconds, with both also running in relays.

Rounding out the top spots for Van Meter are juniors Raegan Wiedman and Clare and Malia Kelly, who all scored 10 points for the team.

Wiedman placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:41.24, while freshman Finley Netten ensured the Bulldogs grabbed all three top spots in the event and finished third with a time of 2:43.43.

In the 3,000-meter run, Clare Kelly placed first with a time of 11:24.57 while Malia Kelly finished first in the shot put with a throw of 30-04.50.

In the relays, Van Meter took first in the shuttle hurdle and 1,600-meter distance medley and placed second in the 4x400 and 800 sprint medley. The Bulldogs also grabbed third in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays.

The Bulldogs will look to build on this performance when they compete at the state qualifiers at 4 p.m. May 12 at Treynor Community School.