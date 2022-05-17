ADM girls, boys track qualify multiple events for state, boys golf advances to state

Megan Teske, Correspondent

After competing at the state qualifiers May 12, both the ADM girls and boys track and field teams qualified a number of events for the state meet.

The girls placed first at the state qualifying meet with a score of 198 while the boys grabbed second with a team score of 177 behind Dallas Center-Grimes.

Girls head coach Bart Mueller said the first-place finish was the first time the Tigers have won the state qualifying meet during his time at the school, and said a lot of different girls stepped up at the meet.

“Our girls competed really well and it was an exciting night and they were rewarded with a lot of state qualifiers and the meet championship,” Mueller said.

Speaking of qualifiers, the Tigers qualified 21 athletes in 15 events for the state meet, which Mueller said was a testament to the hard work the girls put in this season.

For the boys team, head coach Jesse Hunt said ADM qualified a record number of events for the state meet, including all seven relays for the first time in ADM history.

Along with the relays, the Tigers also have nine individual qualifiers in seven events at the state meet.

Hunt said qualifying all those events for the state meet shows how all the small process goals added up over the course of the season.

“It’s definitely a delayed gratification for a sport like track and field,” Hunt said. “But when it happens in the course of a season, it’s really, really neat to see when a lot of guys are having success. I think that definitely makes it more enjoyable as a team.”

He added that now since so many events qualified for the meet, the Tigers will be bringing 24 guys to state and it will be fun to see their hard work pay off.

With both the girls and boys teams qualifying a large number of athletes to state, both teams will also have plenty of people supporting them as well.

Mueller said the two teams have a positive relationship with each other as they practice together a lot and said how each team’s success inspires the other.

“The energy is always contagious with that success,” Mueller said. “I think their success encourages us, our success encourages them… so it’s a good relationship between the programs.”

Hunt added that it's great to see both programs having so much success.

The state track meet will begin May 19 at the Drake University Stadium.

Boys golf moves onto state

The ADM boys golf team competed at the district meet May 16 for a chance to go onto the state meet. With a score of 319, the Tigers placed second at the district meet, securing their spot at the state tournament.

Leading ADM at the meet was senior Sam Hlas, who scored a 78 at the tournament to finish fifth. Also placing in the top 10 was sophomore Easton Korrell, finishing sixth with a score of 79, while sophomore Finn Garton and freshman Grant Jansen both scored an 81 to tie at nine.

The other scorers for ADM were sophomore Lincoln Banwart with a score of 82 and freshman Carter Madison with a shot of 84.

The Tigers will compete at state May 23-24 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.