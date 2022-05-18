DCG girls soccer makes history, track sends dozens to state

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

It's that busy time of year when teams are scrambling to finish their seasons and start the next. And with state titles on their minds, the Mustangs might be some of the busiest teams around. (Note: Events covered May 11-17).

Girls Soccer

Traveling to Newton on Tuesday with history on their finds, the Mustangs finished the regular season with one more win. In 25 seasons of DCG girls soccer, no team has ever gone undefeated. At 17-0 overall and 7-0 in the Little Hawkeye, the 2022 Mustangs became the first.

All that work has the Mustangs ranked first in the state and will receive a bye in the regional round and face either Perry or Boone in the semifinals.

Boys Soccer

The boys team closed out the regular season with a 5-0 win over Newton, giving the Mustangs the conference crown with a 13-3 overall record and 6-1 mark in-conference. That's good enough to give Dallas Center a breather with a first-round bye in the postseason, and will face either Grinnell or Knoxville next.

Girls Track

The Mustangs are sending a bus of 12 girls to this week's state track meet in Des Moines. While that is two fewer than DCG's total in 2021, this year still puts the Mustangs among the most represented schools in Class 3A. Perhaps most important, is just how much of that team is comprised of freshmen.

Of the 41 freshman qualifications in solo events within 3A, three are Mustangs: Alex Hofbauer (400-meter dash), Maddy Stevens (3,000, 1,500). Another freshman, Maddie Schmitz is also listed on the call sheet for the top-seeded 4x800 relay team, the Mustangs' best shot at a gold medal according to the latest top times. Stevens is ranked third in the 3,000.

Elsewhere, Kileigh Lachacz is ranked inside the top 10 in both the shot put and discus according to the qualifying distances. But her best discus throw of 134-foot-1 places her in fifth among 3A throwers overall this season.

Boys Track

The DCG boys are also sending two fewer qualifying events to this year's meet compared to the 19 that made the trip last season. Only three schools are bringing in a larger bus this year: Pella (26), North Polk (21) and Washington (20). DCG already encountered North Polk and lost by three points back in mid-April. Pella was a consistent thorn in the Mustangs side this year and won the Little Hawkeye conference. But all remain up for grabs depending on how well seedings stay in line.

According to the official qualifier list, the Mustangs are the odds-on favorite to win four events: 400-meter dash (Daniel Onwuramaka), distance medley, sprint medley and 3,200-meter run. The latter of that group is very intriguing considering Aidan Ramsey is the defending champ and the state's overall leader in the two-mile this year at 8:58.27. But in a twist, it was DCG's Ben Every that topped the state's list at the qualifying meet with a time of 10:01.77. Ramsey is seeded in the top-five in both the 800 and 1,600 as well.

In fact, it's actually easier to say which events DCG isn't ranked in the top five. Of their 17 events, all but seven are outside the top five. And only three are ranked outside the top 10, giving the team favorable odds to score points in 14 events.

Girls Golf

Dallas Center takes on regionals on Wednesday in Ames. If the Mustangs can make the cut as a state qualifier, it would mark the third straight season. As a quick gauge, the past two qualifying teams both won the Little Hawkeye Conference. This year's team took second place by just two strokes behind Newton, but it's still well-within grasp after ranking among the top teams throughout the season. (Note: Wednesday's regionals were still taking place at the time of publishing)

Boys Golf

The Mustangs found the end of the road this year after taking third place at the sectional meet on May 13, and on Monday's state qualifiers, Blake Perrin missed out on advancing to the big stage. He led the team with an average of 79.3 strokes on 18 holes overall this season.