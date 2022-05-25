ADM girls golf heads to state

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls golf team will be heading to state after competing at regionals May 18.

The Tigers placed second overall at the regional meet with a score of 366, just edging out third-place Newton, who scored a 367.

Head coach Dana Brown said the Tigers knew going in they would need a good day, as they were facing some good teams, however three girls set a personal record at the meet to help the team move on.

“One of the benefits of our team and something that we’ve been able to lean on all year is just our kind of pack of consistent scoring, versus where other teams have one pretty low score that usually carries them through,” Brown said.

Along with multiple individual personal bests, the team also scored a season-low at the meet with their score of 366.

Brown said the Tigers’ improvement came from ADM putting together all the pieces of their game at once to score a team low.

“All the pieces hadn’t fallen together for the girls in rounds previously,” Brown said. “So you know where you might be really good off the tee one meet, you suffered in putting and I just think that they were able to connect the dots in this round and lean on all the extra things that we’ve been doing throughout the season.”

She added that the girls worked extremely hard and practiced in all sorts of weather, including pouring rain and freezing cold, to be ready.

The Tigers will now prepare for the state meet, and Brown said after the regionals, the girls got a huge boost in confidence seeing that they can perform under pressure.

She added that having the meet at their home course is a big advantage as well, since the team has played the course all year.

“It’s a challenging track for visiting teams,” Brown said. “So just being able to have that experience on our state course is amazing for us.”

ADM also returns lots of its golfers from the state team last year, which provides another advantage to the team.

Brown said the Tigers are at a better place this year and after the seniors had the goal of reaching state once more this year, they are ready to compete and represent ADM at state.

The many upperclassmen and returners on the team also bring experience and great scoring to the team, with Brown saying any player could go low at any time, which she said helps the team if someone has an off day.

Brown also pointed out how great the team chemistry is on the team, even when girls are competing as individuals as well.

“The girls obviously are playing as individuals but I think the team aspect of our girls is next level,” Brown said. “They care about each other so much and they’re playing for each other just as much as they’re playing for themselves.”

The Tigers will compete at the state meet at 9 a.m. May 26 at the River Valley Golf Course.