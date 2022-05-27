ADM girls, boys track teams earn state titles

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM girls and boys track and field teams competed at state over the weekend, with events taking place May 19-21.

Both teams qualified in multiple events for the state meet and ended the meet with some strong results, with the girls also finishing second overall as a team with a score of 66.

The Tigers had a number of top three finishers on both teams.

Leading the boys was sophomore Brevin Doll, who placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89 seconds and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.74 seconds.

Two relay teams also made it onto the podium for the boys, with the 4x800 relay team finishing eighth with a time of 8:15.30 and the distance medley team finishing eighth as well with a time of 3:37.70.

For the girls, junior Geneva Timmerman had a strong day with third place finishes in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter run, running a time of 11:04.35 and 4:47.73 respectively.

Senior Hallie Henfling also had a number of top finishes, placing third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.36 seconds and fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.69 seconds. Sophomore Makayla Crannell also ran in the 100-meter, finishing fifth with a time of 12.47 seconds.

In the field events, senior London Warmuth placed third in the high jump while Crannell and senior Olivia Tollari competed in the long jump. Tollari finished second while Crannell grabbed seventh.

Finishing off the strong showing at state for ADM was the relays. Both the 4x100 meter relay team and 4x200 meter relay team placed first at the meet while the 4x800 and distance medley teams placed seventh.