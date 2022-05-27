DCG boys track wins state title, baseball kicks off season

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

History was made this week for the Mustangs, closing the chapter to one more story just as another opens for a new season. (Note: Events covered May 17-23)

Boys Track

DCG needed every one of the 16 Mustangs over the three days at Drake Stadium to win the first-ever state track title in school history.

With a final score of 73 points, Dallas Center narrowly edged out conference rival Pella's score of 71.5 for second place. Both Pella and third place Newton (50) finished ahead of DCG at the Little Hawkeye meet three weeks ago, making the Mustangs' run to Class 3A champs all the more impressive.

At the front of that surge, senior distance runner Aidan Ramsey accounted for 30 points on his own, winning outright titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. He also anchored the distance medley team with Keaton Jackson, Gavin Todd and Daniel Onwuramaka to set a new state record of 3 minutes 27.65 seconds. In total, 32.5 points were attributed to Ramsey, the third-most of any male runner this year.

Also topping the chart was the 800-meter sprint medley team of Kieran Shawhan, Zach Smid, Gavin Todd and Daniel Onwuramaka. Tate McDermott, Jack Every, AJ Angus and Owen Pries combined forces to take second place in the 4x800 relay.

In solo events, Anthony Glay finished in fourth place in the long jump with a personal record of 22 feet. Carter Boley also PR'd in the shot put at 50-foot-10 1/2 but seven of the other throwers in front of him also set new records. In the solo 400, Onwuramaka took sixth place with a time of 49.91 seconds and Pries finished eighth in the 1,600 with a new best of 4:27.85.

Girls Track

In 20th place in Class 3A, the Mustangs finished with a score of 13 points. While that score was overshadowed by the boys being fitted for a crown, Dallas Center-Grimes girls still walked away from the weekend with eight total season-best marks.

At the top of that list was the third place 4x400 relay of Alex Hofbauer, Elle Nelson, Meredith McDermott and Maddie Schmitz with a new time of 4:03.70. The 4x800 team with Hannah Little, Maddie Stevens, Skyler Blessman and Schmitz also PR'd for fourth place at 9:50.70.

On her own, Hofbauer set her new best time of 1:02.28 in the 400-meter to take 15th place. Little and Blessman both rewrote their records in the 800-meter but finished in 20th and 23rd place.

Over in the field events, Kileigh Lachacz scored in both the shot put and discus. Her discus throw of 126-foot-8 placed her sixth overall, and her new PR of 39-foot-7 1/2 put her in eighth place in the shot put.

Baseball

This year hasn't started all the different compared to last season, but it's a hole that no team likes to dig.

After five games, the Mustangs stand at 1-4. There are what some would call "quality losses" in there, losing to Ballard, Urbandale and Boone teams that all have big dreams this year. And within this first week of action, DCG also beat Urbandale in one half of their doubleheader.

With the same record through five games last year, the Mustangs turned around to finish with a record of 18-17 to make it three straight seasons with a winning record. Of that team, seven primary starters were seniors including elite talent like Caleb Dicken, Caden Grimes and Jordan Sedivec.

But the Mustangs aren't without returning firepower. Clayton Campidilli comes back with a team-high seven home runs and 35 RBI and is the team's leading contact hitter as well, hitting .366 as a sophomore. Nate Waknitz is the team's only other batter with at least 30 total bases last year.

Softball

The Mustangs cruised to a quick 10-0 win over Harlan on Monday, highlighted by seven players scoring at least one run. Lydia Zaruba, Olivia Huston, and Summer Campbell all scored twice, while Macee Reiling and Reese Burke drove in two apiece. Watch for the team preview next week after the team's first full slate of games.