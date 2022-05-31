DCG girls soccer reaches semifinals, softball beats Waukee

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

The Mustangs are one step closer to winning their second state title in a matter of weeks. (Note: Soccer games covered through May 31, baseball/softball games covered until May 30.)

Girls Soccer (20-0)

For the third season in a row and 11th time overall, the Mustangs are in the state tournament. And it was done in convincing fashion with an 8-2 win over Carlisle in the regional title game.

The iron was kept hot on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines where the Mustangs took down North Polk 5-0 in the state quarterfinals as Avery Korsching and Ella Forsyth had two goals apiece. Korsching assisted both of Forsyth's goals in the span of 44 seconds to take the five-point lead. Kalyn Mills also put the Mustangs on the board.

That sets up a date Thursday with No. 5 seed Xavier looking for their first trophy since winning the Class 2A title in 2019. The Saints won its quarterfinal matchup 3-1 over Spencer. From pure statistical standpoint, the needle favors the Mustangs, looking at their scoring ratio of 100-9 this season compared to Xavier's mark of 88-72.

A win would propel the Mustangs to the state title game to face with reigning champ and No. 2 seed Waverly-Shell Rock for a title game rematch, or conference foe and No. 3 seed Norwalk. DCG edged out both teams by one goal this season.

Softball (2-0)

The curse has been lifted. The Mustangs beat Waukee.

After losing nine straight games against the Warriors (2-1) since 2015, the Mustangs found the edge Thursday in a 7-4 road test.

Leadoff Elle Nelson made an immediate impact, getting on base three times on four at-bats to cross home place twice after hitting two doubles. Lydia Zaruba followed suit with two runs of her own. Aubrey Johansen recorded two RBI and one run herself. But it was pitcher Macee Reiling that made the biggest impact, getting her first home run of the season and scoring once more on an Olivia Huston RBI.

Baseball (1-5)

After a postponed road game with Class 4A fourth-ranked Waukee on May 24, the Mustangs' lone game of the week was a 5-4 loss to Mason City (4-1) after allowing two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

All things considered, DCG managed to come just one inning away from taking down one of the top 4A teams.

Clayton Campidilli was a major reason why, cranking his first home run of the season while Huston Halverson drove in two runs after getting his first extra base hit of his senior season. It was timely offensive production when so little was being allowed from the opposing mound allowing just four hits and five walks while striking out 15 Mustangs.

And that's really been the story of the season so far. The Mustangs continue to run into big contenders. As shown with the one-run win against 4A sixth-ranked Urbandale, this team is fully capable to get some big W's. It's just a grind to pull that off against the schedule that the Mustangs have built.

As a unit, DCG's opponents hold an 11-5 record. That ranks in the top third of 3A teams. But the real mark of difficulty is shown in the strength of opponent schedule. DCG's opponents' record is a staggering 94-75. That's ranked third-hardest among the class.

Boys Soccer (14-4)

A previous win over Newton, the conference championship, and making the last three state tournaments all had the scales favoring the Mustangs on May 25. But that all took a backseat as Newton took the district title game with a 2-1 win over DCG to avenge the 5-0 loss the Mustangs handed out in the regular season finale two weeks ago.

After Dallas Center fell behind 1-0, Quinn Ewers knotted the score up with a goal with under nine minutes remaining and force overtime. But even with the Mustangs going with the wind in sudden death, it was the Cardinals that found the edge to punch their tickets.