Van Meter girls golf and soccer compete at state, baseball and softball get underway

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter girls golf team finished off its season by competing at the state golf tournament on May 27 in Cedar Falls.

After two days of competition, the Bulldogs placed sixth overall as a team with a final score of 757.

Leading the Bulldogs at the meet was senior Shae Bernhardt, who scored an 83 on both days to finish in eighth place.

Sophomore Regan Bernhardt also had a solid finish, as she finished with a score of 186 to tie for 22nd while sophomore Emma Bruins placed 36 with a score of 198.

Also scoring for Van Meter was sophomore Dani Jones, who finished tied for 46 with a score of 207, senior Kaylie Golwitzer, scoring a 216 to place 59, and senior Maleah Durand, who shot a 251 to finish 69th.

Girls soccer finishes season at state

The Van Meter girls soccer team saw its season come to a close when the Bulldogs fell in the state quarterfinals May 31.

The girls made it to the state meet after defeating Solon on May 26 to become the regional champions and advance to state for the first time in their second season of play.

The Bulldogs defeated the Spartans 4-0.

Junior Mary Kelly, sophomore Eden Moore and freshmen Katie Vaught and Grace Garrison all scored a goal in the game while sophomore goalkeeper Regan Bernhardt had seven saves for a clean sheet.

Van Meter then played Des Moines Christian in the state quarterfinals, falling 3-1 to close out the season.

Baseball gets season underway

The Van Meter baseball team has gotten its season off to a strong start, going undefeated after eight games.

The Bulldogs had a busy week last week, starting the week defeating Roland Story 4-0 on May 23.

Van Meter then played Ogden in a doubleheader May 26, winning the first game 14-3.

Leading the team was senior Ganon Archer, who went three for three at the plate to finish with a home run, two doubles, four runs batted in and two stolen bases. Senior Jack Pettit also had a home run in the game as well as a double for four RBIs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Van Meter won 11-0.

Senior pitcher Chris Schreck pitched 4.3 innings for six strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00. Archer had another home run in the game while senior Reese Moore led the team in RBIs, hitting a triple for three RBIs.

The Bulldogs then finished the week playing Madrid on May 27, winning game one 13-0 and game two 14-0.

Junior Ike Speltz led the team in game one, finishing the game with two doubles for three RBIs while senior Dalten Van Pelt pitched five innings for eight strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00.

In game two, Moore and Pettit both led with three RBIs each, with Moore also hitting a home run in the game.

Sophomore pitcher Rhett Pleggenkuhle pitched four innings, finishing with seven strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00.

Softball bounces back

The Van Meter softball team kept busy last week with seven games.

After falling 3-0 to ADM and 6-2 to Southeast Warren on May 28, the Bulldogs bounced back against Harlan Community with a 5-3 victory.

Leading the Bulldogs was senior Maia Abrahamson, who finished the game with two RBIs while junior Ella Reimers also had a good game, stealing three bases and finishing with two runs of her own.

Sophomore Maddie Waldorf pitched 2.6 innings for four strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00.

The Bulldogs will look to build on this win when they play Pleasantville at 7 p.m. June 1 at Pleasantville High School.