ADM boys and girls golf compete at state, softball starts season strong

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM softball team has started its season undefeated after playing six games so far.

The Tigers had a busy week last week playing six games.

ADM began its season playing Boone on May 23, defeating the Toreadors 5-0. The Tigers then took on Harlan Community on May 26 and won 11-0 before defeating Carroll 13-2 on May 27.

ADM then had a busy May 28, beginning the day playing Earlham, where the Tigers won 11-2.

Leading the Tigers in the game was junior Aliya Yanga and sophomore Cameran Smith. Yanga led the team with a home run and five runs batted in while Smith led in hits, going two for three at the plate for a home run and two RBIs.

Eighth grader Lauren Hagedorn pitched for ADM to finish with nine strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.80.

The Tigers then played Van Meter, winning 3-0.

Senior Olivia Tollari led, finishing going three for four at the plate for one RBI and two stolen bases. Smith and Yanga shared pitching duties, with Smith finishing with three strikeouts and Yanga with four and both finishing with an ERA of 0.00.

ADM then finished out their week playing Southeast Warren, winning 10-6.

Leading the Tigers this time was senior Brynn Busta, who finished with two hits, three RBIs and a batting average of .667.

Tollari, junior Ella Grossman and sophomore Kaylee Smith each also had two RBIs of their own.

Boys golf competes at state

The ADM boys golf team finished up its season by competing at state May 24.

The Tigers finished the two-day tournament third overall, ending the meet with a team score of 665.

ADM had a couple of top 10 finishes at the meet to lead the team, with senior Sam Hlas tying for seventh overall with a score of 160 and sophomore Easton Korell placing 10th with a score of 161.

Also placing for the Tigers was sophomore Finn Garton, who scored a 171 to place 24th, sophomore Lincoln Balwart tying 34th with a score of 179, freshman Grant Jansen placing 40th with a score of 181 and freshman Carter Madison scoring a 183 to round out the Tigers’ scores.

Girls golf finishes season at state

The ADM girls golf team also competed at state May 27 to finish out its season. The Tigers finished the two days 10th overall, finishing with a team score of 881.

Leading the Tigers at the meet was senior Monica Thomas, who tied for 40 with a score of 208. Sophomore Cecelia Gardiner also placed in the top 50, finishing 50th with a score of 218.

Also scoring at the meet was senior Emma Mellencamp, who scored a 222, junior Tess Kenny scoring a 233, junior Kendal Book with a score of 248 and sophomore Riley Keller with a score of 253.

Baseball falls to Harlan

The ADM baseball team competed against undefeated Harlan Community on May 26, losing 6-5.

The Cyclones scored all their runs in the sixth inning, and while the Tigers battled back with four runs in the seventh, it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

Leading the Tigers in the game was senior Jackson Banwart and sophomore Grant Rychnovsky. Banwart went three for three at the bat to lead the team in batting average and also had a stolen base while Rychnovsky led with two RBIs.

Rychnovsky also pitched for 5.3 innings, finishing with five strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP.

The Tigers will look to bounce back when they play North Polk at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at North Polk High School.