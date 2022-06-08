ADM baseball starts win streak, softball stays undefeated

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM baseball team started a new win streak when it ended the week on a roll.

The Tigers first played Ogden on June 3, winning 12-0 behind a strong fifth inning where the Tigers scored 10 runs.

Leading the team in the game was junior Sam Holloway, who went four for four at the plate and led the team with three runs batted in, also scoring a run of his own.

Sophomore Grant Rychnovsky also had a solid game, hitting a three-run home run to finish with three RBIs and scoring two runs as well. Senior Jackson Banwart pitched five innings for three strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00 to earn the win.

The Tigers then faced Greene County on June 4, winning 12-6, scoring nine in the third inning.

Holloway, juniors Benjamin Smith and Christian Madison all had strong games for ADM, each finishing with two RBIs. Smith also led at the plate, going three for four and scoring three runs.

Freshman Grant Jansen led the team to victory on the mound, pitching eight strikeouts in five innings.

ADM closed out the week against Algona, winning 3-0 for the Tigers’ third win in a row.

Sophomore Rhylan Stine-Smith went three for three at the bat, leading the team with two RBIs. Holloway had a strong game as well, pitching 10 strikeouts in five innings for an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

The Tigers will look to add to their win streak when they face Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at Winterset High School.

Softball stays undefeated

The ADM softball team remained undefeated after taking on Van Meter and Bondurant-Farrar.

The Tigers ended their week against Van Meter on June 3, defeating the Bulldogs 3-0.

Junior Aliya Yanga helped lead the team to victory with a strong day at bat and pitching. Yanga went one for two at the plate for a team-high two RBIs and also pitched seven innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts.

ADM then began the week facing Bondurant-Farrar on June 6, winning 12-2.

The Tigers had a strong day at the plate, finishing with a team batting average of .481.

Eighth-grader Lauren Hagedorn led the team in RBIs, going two for three at the plate to record three RBIs and also score two runs.

Junior Tess Boorn also went two of three at bat, scoring three runs while senior Olivia Tollari scored two runs and an RBI off two of three plate appearances.

Freshman Madi James rounded out the scoring for ADM, going one for two at the plate for two RBIs while scoring a run as well.

Sophomore Cameran Smith pitched five innings for the Tigers, striking out five to finish with a WHIP of 1.60.

The Tigers will look to stay undefeated when they take on Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at Winterset High School.