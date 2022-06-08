DCG softball shows off power, nine boys named to conference soccer roster

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes made history with an undefeated soccer season, but there was plenty more on the Mustangs' schedule this week. (Note: Events covered May 31-June 7)

Baseball (3-8)

The Mustangs found a couple of games to celebrate but had little time to celebrate ending their multi-week skid.

On May 31, Dallas Center traveled to Winterset (2-4) to hand the Huskies a 4-0 loss and avenge last year's shutout loss. Coming up big in all three of his plate appearances, Clayton Campidilli was walked once and hit two home runs. He now leads the team with three homers. But even his power was silenced in the following day's doubleheader against Grinnell (15-1) which has been the toast of the Little Hawkeye Conference this year. The Tigers took the first game 5-0 and the second game 2-0.

Two days later, a trip to Indianola (10-6) brought DCG's stock back up with a 4-3 win over the Indians which are currently ranked third in the LHC. That was largely spurred by Dariel Santana's two-run home run, making him the first Mustang beyond Campidilli to hit one over the fence.

But just like the win over Winterset, the glory was short-lived, as Johnston (14-1) dished out a 7-1 loss on Saturday. Even among the loss, though, Campidilli made his name known with two doubles. Santana and Huston Halverson were the only other two Mustangs that the Dragons allowed a hit.

Softball (9-3)

DCG had a jam-packed week, taking in 10 games since May 31. In that time, the Mustangs went 7-3 including five conference wins that put them in the early driver's seat along with Norwalk.

In two games against Grinnell (3-6), the Mustangs won by a combined 13-7, and Monday's doubleheader against Pella Christian (5-8) was an even more dominant 27-3. Scoring that many runs is no doubt a team win, but was all made possible by some individual milestones.

Izabella Mulder came into the first game against Pella Christian without a home run to her name. She left with two in the span of five innings. While Aubrey Johansen only hit one home run in comparison to that game, she hit another dinger in the following game, driving in a combined nine runs in the doubleheader.

Outside of those prime performances, DCG found itself some top-notch competition with a 2-1 loss to Winterset (9-2), 8-5 defeat against Pleasant Valley (5-4) and a 5-0 loss Tuesday to Fort Dodge (9-2).

Boys Soccer

The 2022 Little Hawkeye Conference champions were more than well-represented on the all-conference roster, with nine Mustangs making the cut.

Kendall Bickford (Forward), Charlie Adams (Defender), Chase Behnkendorf (Defender), and Tate McDermott (Midfield) all earned first-team honors. Jacob Ewers (Forward) and Konnor May (Defender), and Jack Every (Midfield) were second-team selections. AJ Angus (Midfield) and Nathan Scholl (Defender) were honorable mentions.

Golf

After the teams' season came to a close last month, the Mustangs had a quartet out on the green this week at the state coed meet on June 7. Kaylin Petrak and Blake Perrin combined for 11th place with 78 strokes, while Laura Klaessy and Jacob Runyan paired up for 20th place with a score of 82. Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Xavier were the only other two Class 2A schools with two pairs that ranked among the top 20.