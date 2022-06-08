Van Meter baseball remains undefeated, softball finishes week strong

Megan Teske, Correspondent

The Van Meter baseball team has gotten its season off to a strong start, staying undefeated through the first month.

The Bulldogs most recently won a close game against Carlisle on June 4, defeating the Wildcats 5-4.

Head coach Eben Baumhover said Carlisle is a well-coached team and as Van Meter was playing up in class, the game was tough competition.

“We came through with some key hits when we needed them late in the fifth and ended up getting some excellent pitching on the back end of that game from Chris Schreck and he ended up ultimately getting the win after we took the lead in the fifth inning,” Baumhover said.

The score remained close throughout the game, and Baumhover said the team was able to stay composed because of all the seniors on the team.

He said the Bulldogs are senior-dominated with lots of experience and the senior leadership on the team really helps some of the younger players on the team.

After the win over Carlisle, Van Meter’s record moved to 13-0.

Baumhover attributes the team’s success this season to the good hitting the Bulldogs have been doing.

“We’ve been hitting the baseball,” Baumhover said. “Up and down the lineup, we’ve got one through nine, there’s not an out on there, which makes it difficult for opposing teams to pitch us.”

The Bulldogs have also held opponents to low scores so far this season, which Baumhover said is due to Van Meter's good pitching and defense.

“We’re solid across the infield with what we have and we’ve got a good rotation going in the outfield currently,” Baumhover said.

He added that experience gives the players confidence as well.

With an undefeated record, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the momentum going with another tough opponent in Des Moines Christian on June 7.

Baumhover said tougher competition should keep the guys sharp and bring out better play, which he expects against the Lions.

“I think that’s the biggest key is focusing on what’s in front of you and allowing the chips to fall where they may as the week proceeds,” Baumhover said. “You can’t go 5-0 in the week if you don’t go 1-0 and so that’s kind of our main focus today.”

Softball finishes week strong

The Van Meter softball team finished the week with two big wins over Baxter and Glenwood.

The Bulldogs competed in the Perry Tournament on June 4, playing Baxter in the opener.

Van Meter won 18-0 to advance to the championship game.

Leading the Bulldogs was senior Lilly Prickett, who led the team with three runs batted in and went two for three at the plate.

Also playing well for Van Meter were juniors Beth Button, Ella Reimers and Macy Blomgren, who all hit a home run in the game. Blomgren finished with two RBIs while Button and Reimers had one.

Button was also on the mound, pitching three innings for four strikeouts, an ERA of 0.00 and the win.

The Bulldogs then faced Glenwood in the championship game, winning 14-0 to win the tournament.

Freshman Finley Netten led the team this time, hitting a home run and also finishing with a team-high three RBIs.

Sophomore Maddie Waldorf had a good day at the plate and on the mound, going three for three at bat and scoring two runs while also pitching three innings for seven strikeouts and the win.