ADM softball wins big over Gilbert, baseball continues win streak

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM softball team continued its strong season after a big 10-0 win over Gilbert on June 13.

Head coach Lindsay Stanford said the Tigers’ bats were on fire in the game and said how the team was being selective in the pitches they swung at, making it tough for Gilbert’s pitcher.

“Up and down the lineup kids were able to put the ball in play while also being aggressive still,” Stanford said.

She added that the team was in the right mindset following the previous week where the Tigers had a busy week of games.

With the win over Gilbert, the Tigers now own a record of 17-1 about halfway through the season.

Stanford said after only losing a couple seniors, ADM has picked up right where it left off last season.

“They got that taste at state, they know what they’re capable of,” Stanford said. “When everybody is on, we’ve got a pretty dynamite team. And just making sure that we hold everybody accountable to play the best softball that we know we’re capable of.”

While the Tigers’ bats have been hot this season, they have also been strong on defense, not allowing an opponent to score more than five runs all season.

Stanford said that is due to the connection from junior pitcher Aliya Yanga and catcher Addi Banse.

“She’s pitching a really good game right now, her and Addi Banse work really well with calling pitches and keeping kids off balance,” Stanford said. “She’s not just throwing one pitch, she’s mixing up her speed so it’s kind of difficult for others to get on her speed.”

She added that when opponents do get the ball in play, Yanga knows the defense can make the plays as well.

ADM will now turn its attention to the second half of the season, looking to keep the momentum going through the rest of the season.

Stanford said the team has its goals set on how they want the end of the year to look and that is what the Tigers are focusing on.

The Tigers will now prepare for their game against Boone at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at Boone Creasman Field.

Baseball continues winning

The ADM baseball team continued its win streak with its recent slew of games.

The Tigers finished off their week last week playing Carlisle and Carroll, defeating both teams.

ADM first took on Carlisle on June 9, winning 6-4. The two teams were tied at four at the end of five innings, however ADM scored two runs to put the game away.

Leading the Tigers in the game was freshman Grant Jansen, who led the team with two runs batted in while junior Christian Madison led at the plate, going two for three for a double and an RBI.

Junior Luke Greth pitched the majority of the game, pitching 10 strikeouts to earn the win.

ADM then finished off its week with a win over Carroll on June 10, winning 5-1.

Madison once again had another good game, going two for three at the plate for a double and an RBI. Jansen, junior Sam Holloway and sophomore Grant Rychnovsky had the other three RBI’s in the game.

Senior Jackson Banwart and senior Benjamin Smith shared time on the mound, combining for nine strikeouts and an ERA of 1.00 to get the win.

The Tigers began their week with a win as well, taking on Gilbert on June 13 and winning 3-1.

Sophomore Rhylan Stine-Smith led the team to victory this time, going three for three at the plate for a triple and two RBIs. He also stole a base.

Banwart had the other RBI in the game while Rychnovsky and Holloway combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for the win.

The Tigers will look to add to their seven-game win streak when they take on Boone at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at Boone Memorial Park.